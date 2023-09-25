Technical Assistant: Pharmaceutical Department
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned post.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Cleaning of laboratory, apparatus and equipment, and also ensuring safety, hygiene and sanitation in the laboratory.
- Assisting in preparation of chemicals solutions and pre-runs of practicals in the laboratory.
- Collecting of samples for practical analysis.
- Setting up of equipment, tools, glassware and any other requirements prior to a practical session.
- Assisting students with their projects.
- Assisting in stock taking and inventory keeping in the laboratory.
- Carrying out any other duties as assigned by the seniors.
Qualifications and Experience
- Applicants should have at least 5 O’ Levels including English Language, Mathematics, and any Science subject plus proven working experience as a Technical Assistant.
- A Certificate in Laboratory Sciences would be an added advantage.
Other
How to Apply
To Apply Use Link: https://www.hit.ac.zw/job/pharmaceutical-department-technical-assistant-1-post/
Deadline: 25 September 2023
Harare Institute of Technology (HIT)
Harare Institute of Technology (HIT) is a Zimbabwean university offering courses mainly in technology.
The Harare Institute of Technology (HIT) was established in 1988 as a National Vocational Training Centre (NVTC). Over time, it evolved into a Technical College offering courses in automotive, electrical, and mechanical engineering, producing artisans capable of operating and maintaining machinery in industry with little or no research or generation of new technology related knowledge. HIT conducts research, design, manufacture, develop, incubate, transfer, and commercialize technology for all sectors of the economy.