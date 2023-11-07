Technical Assistant/ Senior Technical: Department Of Pathology

Job Description

The University seeks to recruit applicants with requisite qualifications, skills and experience for the above mentioned post in the Faculty of Medicine.

For appointment to the Senior Technical assistant grade, applicants must have at least three years’ post-qualification experience.

Duties and Responsibilities

The candidate will be expected to assist in preparation, calibration and maintenance of laboratory equipment and materials, assist in setting up experiments and demonstrations and assist in creating a safe environment and proper handling of laboratory equipment and materials.

Qualifications and Experience

Applicants must possess a Certificate as a State Certified Medical Laboratory Technician or equivalent qualification and at least one-year relevant experience in a teaching or diagnostic laboratory.

Candidates should be registered or registrable with the Health Professions Authority through the Medical Laboratory and Clinical Scientists Council of Zimbabwe.

CONDITIONS OF SERVICE: An attractive package which includes Medical Aid, Leave and Pension Benefits is offered; details of which will be disclosed to shortlisted candidates.