National University of Science and Technology (NUST)

Technical Assistant/ Senior Technical: Department Of Pathology

National University of Science and Technology (NUST)
Nov. 14, 2023
Job Description

The University seeks to recruit applicants with requisite qualifications, skills and experience for the above mentioned post in the Faculty of Medicine.

For appointment to the Senior Technical assistant grade, applicants must have at least three years’ post-qualification experience.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • The candidate will be expected to assist in preparation, calibration and maintenance of laboratory equipment and materials, assist in setting up experiments and demonstrations and assist in creating a safe environment and proper handling of laboratory equipment and materials.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Applicants must possess a Certificate as a State Certified Medical Laboratory Technician or equivalent qualification and at least one-year relevant experience in a teaching or diagnostic laboratory.
  • Candidates should be registered or registrable with the Health Professions Authority through the Medical Laboratory and Clinical Scientists Council of Zimbabwe.

CONDITIONS OF SERVICE: An attractive package which includes Medical Aid, Leave and Pension Benefits is offered; details of which will be disclosed to shortlisted candidates.

Other

How to Apply

All applications will be treated in strictest confidence. Applications, which should include a Curriculum Vitae (giving full personal particulars of applicant, including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, employment and experience, present salary, telephone numbers and the names, addresses (including e-mail) and telephone numbers of three contactable referees) and copies of certificates must be addressed to:

The Senior Assistant Registrar

Human Resources Department

National University of Science and Technology

P O Box AC 939Ascot

Bulawayo, ZIMBABWE

And e-mailed to: recruitment@nust.ac.zw in a single pdf file clearly indicating the position being applied for in the subject line.

The National University of Science and Technology is an equal opportunity employer. In the interest of promoting gender parity, female candidates are encouraged to apply.

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Deadline: 14 November 2023

National University of Science and Technology (NUST)

Website
+263292282842
info@nust.ac.zw

The National University of Science and Technology is the second largest public research university in Zimbabwe, located in Bulawayo. It was established in 1991. On 8 April 1991.

