Technical Director

Job Description

We are looking for enthusiastic, self-motivated, and committed individuals to join our dynamic Executive Management team for the above mentioned position.

Reporting to the Chief Operating Officer, this is a vital leadership role that contributes to the development and implementation of TelOne Network Infrastructure and Technology business strategy.

Duties and Responsibilities

Strategic Planning:

Contributes to the overall company strategy and policy-making by advising management and the Board on the technical implications of its decisions.

Formulates strategic plans for the division by setting out the department's vision, mission, and objectives.

Plans and directs all aspects of technical activities and ensures all projects, initiatives, and processes are in conformance with the organization’s objectives and policy frameworks. • Reviews Technical policies and strategies in line with TelOne’s mission based on the business plans and economic environment.

Scans the operating environment and develops technical business strategies that mitigate threats and take advantage of opportunities.

Provides strategic technical directions on business decisions during the execution of specific projects.

Management of Technical and Information Systems Strategy

Provides direction to the Technical teams in identifying and resolving technical and information systems issues and seek opportunities for continuous improvements.

Defines technical issues requiring policy decisions and proffers solutions to the Chief Operations Officer and relevant management committees.

Coordinates and recommends the development and implementation of network infrastructure and technology development plans to the Executive Management annually.

Coordinates formulation of capital budgets for the planning, acquisition, construction, installation, and commissioning of the TelOne network elements to deliver but not limited to voice, data, digital, and business support solutions annually.

Monitors ICT industry and global trends to identify and exploit technological opportunities that create competitive advantage through disruptive solutions developments.

Formulates plans and budgets for the operations and maintenance of the TelOne network to meet customer needs, grow and retain revenues continuously

Formulates strategies to exploit opportunities given available strengths and proffers mitigatory measures for weaknesses and threats identified.

Network Planning & Development Strategy:

Defines and develops the technology roadmap for the organization.

Coordinates and recommends to the Executive Committee planning and implementation of network development project plans annually.

Plans and formulates aspects of planning and development proposals such as the objective of the project, applications that can be utilized from findings, costs of the project, and equipment and human resource requirements.

Coordinates and administer the planning, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of all telecommunication networks and information systems in line with global trends.

Coordinates the planning and development of alternative ICT technical solutions that meet client satisfaction requirements.

Organisational Change & Performance Management:

Develops a performance management framework to ensure that Technical Divisional employees deliver against the set performance indicators and service standards.

Engages and introduces actions that redesign Technical organizational structure, processes, and systems.

Cascades performance objectives to all subordinates and reviews performance to meet key business objectives of revenue generation, revenue retention, profitability, and customer satisfaction as and when necessary.

Challenges existing Technical business frameworks and assumptions to achieve desired outcomes.

Drives change through an understanding of key internal and external stakeholders, changing business environment, and key market drivers.

Takes a leading role in maintaining client satisfaction in ensuring service standards are achieved and exceeded.

Builds teams and identifies champions to energize and reinforce desired change.

Qualifications and Experience

Telecommunications/ Electronic/ Computer Science Engineering Degree or equivalent.

Post Graduate quali cation MBA/ MBL is an added advantage.

8 years’ hands-on experience at the senior Management Level with 3 years in the ICT environment.

Competencies:

Exceptional Executive presence, business acumen, and presentation skills.

Excellent analytical skills.

Ability to think strategically and translate insights into action.

Ability to multi-task and manage multiple priorities.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should send their applications and CVs to the TelOne (Private) Limited Board Chairperson on: executivecareers@telone.co.zw

Deadline: 23 June 2023