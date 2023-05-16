Technical Engineer: Research And Innovation

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above post.

Duties and Responsibilities

Supporting the engineering team during planning, design, development, installation, maintenance, and troubleshooting processes:

Analysing existing systems and operations and developing preventative maintenance strategies.

Identifying potential problems and notifying the relevant stakeholders in a timely manner.

Monitoring processes, workers, and methods, and developing plans for increased efficiency.

Conducting required research and developing best practices.

Coordinating with other Engineers and crew members to ensure quality products are completed on schedule.

Performing quality control on all projects, writing reports, and making recommendations for improvement.

Qualifications and Experience

A first degree in Mechanical Engineering/Industrial and Manufacturing Engineering/ Production Engineering, etc and experience in structural designing, various CAD software (Autodesk Recap 360, Navisworks Manage, Advance Steel and Autodesk Showcase), CNC programming and training Inventor HSM.

All academic qualifications must be from a recognized/reputable institute.

In addition, applicants should possess superior interpersonal and communication skills.

The candidate will report directly to the Director of Research & Innovation.

Other

How to Apply

To Apply Use Link: http://elearning.gzu.ac.zw/careers/vacancy?id=114. Applicants MUST fill in all the necessary fields on the application platform and attach the required documents.

NB: Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted. Female candidates are encouraged to apply. Police clearance is mandatory for successful candidates. Police clearance is mandatory for successful candidates.

Deadline: 19 May, 2023