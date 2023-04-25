Technical Lead

Job Description

Responsible for development of high-quality designs and solutions. This role requires participation in technical designs as well as development and maintenance of software and other digital applications or services. The incumbent will be expected to create prototypes, develop user centered software, and advise on technical specifications. The position requires fundamentals in engineering practices, an analytical and data-driven approach to problem solving, while following the DevOps, security and Cloud Based practices. Understanding of software engineering lifecycle is a must.

Duties and Responsibilities

Develop technical specifications and software application architecture and designs.

Create and test software prototypes.

Follow Agile methodologies in providing business solutions.

Work in a DevOps culture

Design and implement test strategy and/or test plans.

Provide sizing and scoping for development work required.

Operate as a subject matter expert across program initiatives.

Responsible for the software development life cycle, taking the lead on software development projects.

Apply engineering principles for software design, development, maintenance, testing, and evaluation.

Management of development tasks

Facilitate code design and code reviews.

Ensure that software development tasks are well coordinated.

Apply knowledge relating to the Architecture of relevant systems.

Develop and improve the tools to enable software development.

Balance trade-offs between design and implementation.

Identify issues that will enhance system quality, development, and standard operating procedures.

A minimum of 5 years hands on software engineering experience in a complex environment.

3+ years of experience in leading application development.

Experience in tools and frameworks such as Spring, Python, ExpressJS and NodeJS, AWS, Oauth2.0.

Experience in a FinTech / Financial Systems environment.

Familiarity with Architecture and Design: Microservice, Serverless architectures, Event Driven Architecture / API First / Domain driven design

Familiarity with Test-Driven Development Build cloud based functional APIs at an enterprise level.

Knowledge of coding design patterns.

Knowledge of Containerization technologies is an added advantage.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor of Computer Science (BCoSc): Management,Information Systems & Technology (Required).

Skills:

Application Development, Building Architecture, Design, Developmental Work, Development Projects, Facilitation, Organizational Culture, Performance Culture, Professional Development, Prototyping, Software Development, Software Development Projects, Software Engineering, Strategic Objectives, Taking Initiative, Technical Designs, Technical Specifications.

Deadline: 25 April 2023