Technical Officer (Bulawayo)

Job Description

Purpose of the job is to carry out testing on a variety of samples in the Laboratory . To make overall decisions in terms of the result outcomes, testing and ensuring the resources required for the smooth operation of work are available.

Duties and Responsibilities

Carry out testing on a variety of samples in the Laboratory.

Evaluation and validation of test/calibration methods.

Implementation and maintenance of the laboratory management systems in compliance to ISO/ IEC 17025.

Test reports compilation.

Participate in inter – laboratory comparison tests including Proficiency testing.

Participate in standards development as a technical expert.

Carry out stock take and maintenance of laboratory reagents and consumables.

Ensures equipment being used in the laboratory is clean, serviced, maintained and calibrated as per defined schedules in manuals.

Qualifications and Experience

Diploma/ HND in Chemistry/ Biochemistry or equivalent.

Degree in Chemistry/ Biochemistry or equivalent is an added advantage.

Knowledge and application of ISO/IEC 17025 Laboratory Management System.

Instrumentation techniques (AAS, UV-vis, ICP-OES).

Training or Knowledge in Method Validation and Uncertainty of measurement

At least 2 years post qualification experience in a testing laboratory/ manufacturing/plant maintenance environment.

Computer literate.

A clean class 4 Driver’s license is an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Applications accompanied by detailed CV shall be emailed to: hr@saz.org.zw

Deadline: 11 August 2023