Zimbabwe Elections 2023
Technical Officer (Bulawayo)
Standards Association of Zimbabwe (SAZ)
Job Description
Purpose of the job is to carry out testing on a variety of samples in the Laboratory . To make overall decisions in terms of the result outcomes, testing and ensuring the resources required for the smooth operation of work are available.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Carry out testing on a variety of samples in the Laboratory.
- Evaluation and validation of test/calibration methods.
- Implementation and maintenance of the laboratory management systems in compliance to ISO/ IEC 17025.
- Test reports compilation.
- Participate in inter – laboratory comparison tests including Proficiency testing.
- Participate in standards development as a technical expert.
- Carry out stock take and maintenance of laboratory reagents and consumables.
- Ensures equipment being used in the laboratory is clean, serviced, maintained and calibrated as per defined schedules in manuals.
Qualifications and Experience
- Diploma/ HND in Chemistry/ Biochemistry or equivalent.
- Degree in Chemistry/ Biochemistry or equivalent is an added advantage.
- Knowledge and application of ISO/IEC 17025 Laboratory Management System.
- Instrumentation techniques (AAS, UV-vis, ICP-OES).
- Training or Knowledge in Method Validation and Uncertainty of measurement
- At least 2 years post qualification experience in a testing laboratory/ manufacturing/plant maintenance environment.
- Computer literate.
- A clean class 4 Driver’s license is an added advantage.
Other
How to Apply
Applications accompanied by detailed CV shall be emailed to: hr@saz.org.zw
Deadline: 11 August 2023
Generate a Whatsapp MessageFeedback
Standards Association of Zimbabwe (SAZ)
Browse Jobs
.
Related Jobs
Midlands State University (MSU)
Senior Laboratory Technician
Deadline:
Midlands State University (MSU)
Laboratory Technician/ Phlebotomist
Deadline: