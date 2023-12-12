Technical Officer/ Revenue Supervisor - Customs & Excise: Level 9 (X50)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified persons to fill the above mentioned posts within the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) - an equal opportunity employer.

Duties and Responsibilities

Revenue collection through monitoring declaration processing of customsimport and export clearance operations.

Evaluate new ASYCUDA World modules and modernisation initiatives.

Ensuring smooth operation of all sectional activities.

Supervising staff performance and related activities

Compiles sectional daily, weekly, quarterly and annual reports.

Administering Customs operational policies, procedures and guidelinesregulating trade to ensure enhanced trade facilitation.

Authorizes assessments manually and in the system.

Supervises the destruction of goods and the subsequent preparation of the destruction certificates.

Conducts appropriate research on Customs & Excise policies and technical procedures and make recommendations for improvement.

Assist in the preparation, implementation and monitoring of the strategic and operational plans of the division.

Management of discipline through the correct application of the ZIMRA Code of Conduct.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Accounting/ Economics/ Commerce/ Business studies/ Fiscal Studies/ Business management/Social Science Full CIS or equivalent.

An MBA/ MBL/ MSc or equivalent is an added advantage.

Expert knowledge of Customs and Excise Legislation and Procedures and ASYCUDA world.

At least (5) years' experience in Customs & Excise environment.

Skills & Competencies:

Excellent skills in using MS Excel and MS Word.

Ability to meet set deadlines, maintain confidentiality and prioritise multiple tasks.

Ability to work both independently and as part of a team.

Good communication and interpersonal skills.

Self-starter with ability to work under pressure and beyond stipulated hours

Unquestionable integrity.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit applications, accompanied by a detailed Curriculum Vitae, All applications should be emailed to: ZimraRecruitment@zimra.co.zw, clearly stating the position applied for and addressed to: