Technical Officer: Seed Potato Agronomy (Harare)

Job Description

This is a 12-month fixed term contract. The position requires good crop production technical knowledge and experience, exceptional planning, organization and analytical skills, a hands-on approach to work and very good engagement/communication skills.

The incumbent should be a good team player and willing to work outside normal working hours and will be on a performance-based contract reporting to the Team Leader.

Duties and Responsibilities

Offer agronomic technical advice to seed potato growers.

Plan and execute seed potato program.

Maintain detailed, accurate and organized records pertaining to the project.

Develop and implement seed potato seed quality assurance protocols.

Inspect seed potato proiects.

Plan, organize and undertake seed potato production activities.

Plan and execute proper warehousing of seed potato.

Keep accurate and up to date records.

Prepare operation and progress reports.

Train and supervise subordinates.

Ensure that all set standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) are followed at all times.

Qualifications and Experience

Diploma in Agriculture.

Clean class 3 and 4 driver's licences.

Computer literacy.

Two to three years' experience in crop production work.

Team player in liaising with growers and industry players.

Excellent organizational, communication and problem-solving skills.

Ability to train and supervise subordinates.

A good communicator.

Ability to pay attention to detail.

Ability to identify challenges and suggest solutions.

Willingness for further training.

Other

How to Apply

Interested Candidates should apply with a detailed CV and certified copies of academic and professional qualifications to the Head- Human Resources Division on: hr@kutsaga.co.zw