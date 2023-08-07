Technical Officer: Seed Potato Warehousing (Harare)

Job Description

This is a 12-month fixed term contract. The position requires stores management knowledge and experience, exceptional planning, record keeping, organization and analytical skills, a hands-on approach to work and very good engagement/ communication skills. The incumbent should be a good team player and willing to work outside normal working hours and will be on a performance-based contract reporting to the Team Leader.

Duties and Responsibilities

Inspect seed potato on receipt.

Record keeping of all seed potato receipts and dispatch.

Maintain clean and sanitary seed potato storage environments.

Plan and implement all seed potato warehouse activities.

Keep accurate and up to date records.

Implement and adhere to quality assurance protocols in the warehouse.

Ensure adherence to health and safety protocols in the seed potato warehouse.

Prepare operation and progress reports.

Train and supervise subordinates.

Ensure that all set standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) are followed at all times.

Qualifications and Experience

Diploma in Purchasing and supply management or Diploma in Agriculture.

Clean class 3 and 4 driver's licences.

Positive attitude, creativity and innovation.

Computer literacy.

Team player.

Ability to train and supervise subordinates.

A good communicator.

Ability to pay attention to detail.

Ability to identify challenges and suggest solutions.

Some experience in stores management work.

Willingness for further training.

Other

How to Apply

Interested Candidates should apply with a detailed CV and certified copies of academic and professional qualifications to the Head- Human Resources Division on: hr@kutsaga.co.zw

Deadline: 09 August 2023