Glenrise

Technical Procurement Officer

Glenrise
Nov. 27, 2023
Job Description

An established organization in mining and construction seeks to recruit suitably qualified and experienced candidates for the above mentioned position.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Job Related.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Diploma in Quantity Surveying.
  • At least 3 years of site experience.
  • High level of integrity and analytical skills.
  • Excellent communication and negotiation skills.

Other

How to Apply

Suitably qualified candidates are invited to submit their application letter together with an updated CV to: ginvhumanresources@gmail.com with Job Title In The Subject Line Of The Email.

Deadline: 27 November 2023

Glenrise

Website

Glenrise is service enabler which specialises in mining and mining support, civil and general works , procurement & resourcing construction and hospitality.

