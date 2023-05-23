Technical Programme Director (Harare)

Job Description

World Vision is looking for a Technical Program Director (TPD) for an upcoming Zimbabwe USAID Maternal, Newborn and Child Health (MNCH) Opportunity. The TPD will be responsible for technical management of the elements of the Activity, including related to maternal, newborn and child health and family planning operations of the project, staffing, work planning and reporting. S/He must have experience and/or in depth understanding of the Zimbabwean health care system. He/She will provide leadership and oversee project implementation, directly assist the COP in activity implementation and management and take over leadership and oversight of program in the absence of the COP. The TPD is responsible for the management of the project, including grant implementation, Monitoring & Evaluation, financial accountability, staffing, planning and reporting as assigned by Chief of Party. The TPD ensures that grants operations and sub-grantee management activities are in full compliance with USAID regulations and aligned with NO operations. Upon CoP request, the TPD would represent the grant to donors and other stakeholders. The TPD is charged with leading a professional team in the accomplishment of the objectives and sub-objectives. S/he must have a broad vision linked with a clear understanding of how to get things done amid the constraints of the country context. The proposed TPD will be responsible for provision of expert advice, analysis and technical leadership on policies and operational strategies to enhance access to and utilization of quality family planning/reproductive, maternal, newborn, child, adolescent and nutrition health (FP/RMNCANH) Services. The TPD is expected to be experienced in family health, systems strengthening, capacity building, and delivery of services at both government and community levels, as demonstrated by the major responsibilities below. S/he has principal responsibility for representation for the projects to USAID and local Government entities.

The proposed candidate shall have depth and breadth of technical expertise and experience, a solid professional reputation, interpersonal skills and professional relationships to fulfill the requirements of the program description. Experience interacting with host country government agencies including local governments, development partners, and civil society organizations including community based organizations is essential. The applicant must demonstrate strong experience in sub-grantee management, including building the capacity of local organizations and sub-grantees in U.S. government (USG) - supported grants. Coaching, advising, and enforcement are essential functions of this position.

Duties and Responsibilities

Direct and oversee World Vision's work in an assigned program, ensuring that all program goals are met.

Liaise with Ministry officials; coordinate and collaborate with top-management officials of MoH and other line ministries and other agencies related to the program.

Organize and direct the work of grant staff and short-term advisors.

Provide supervision, training and performance management.

Provide leadership and oversight of quality improvement and quality assurance activities implemented by the program;

Provide supervision, training and evaluate performance of Technical Advisors.

Establish and maintain effective reporting, evaluation, and internal communication.

Ensure timely and accurate reports that meet donor requirements.

Develop and update workforce planning.

Demonstrate strong staff management practices, consistent with WV policies, donor requirements and local laws

Ensure proper technical capacity of staff is available.

Manage grant budget within approved spending levels and ensure accurate and timely financial reports to donors and SO IPGs.

Ensure grant/project expenses are reasonable, allocable, prudent and spent in accordance with donor rules and regulations to ensure clean audits.

Oversee supply and equipment acquisition, disposition, and management in compliance with WV internal and donor requirements.

Liaise with host government officials, local communities, farmers, and other organizations as appropriate.

Carry out additional responsibilities and projects as assigned, including administrative and planning functions.

Attend and participate in weekly chapel services and daily devotional meetings.

Qualifications and Experience

A medical degree with additional post-graduation qualifications (e.g. post graduate degree in public health, obstetrics and gynecology or pediatrics) is strongly preferred.

A minimum of 7 years progressively responsible, professional-level experience managing public health and health delivery with emphasis on large FP/RMNCANH grants, working with local governments, civil societies and communities.

Proven ability to manage technical assistance teams and ability to integrate teams of professionals around common goals.

Keen understanding of the unique political dynamics of the country and ability to work carefully and collaboratively to support the various political entities in Zimbabwe.

Familiarity with USAID programs, their history and their development; mastery of USAID regulations governing such programs.

Demonstrated accomplishment in working with host-country professionals, ministries and with donor colleagues in country.

Excellent managerial and operational experience, preferably in managing large donor projects involving coordination with multiple program partners or institutions in Zimbabwe or the region.

Past experience of working with USG supported projects and knowledge of financial rules and regulations at a senior level.

Experience in developing program work-plans, budgets, managing implementation, staff and short-term technical assistance.

Excellent representational and communication skills, written and oral proficiency in English, and verbal communication skills in one or more local Zimbabwean languages (i.e. Shona, and Ndebele).

Excellent past performance references (Three contacts should be provided with e- mail address, phone, title, name)

Experience in integrating teams of professionals around common goals and motivating through visionary leadership.

Demonstrated ability to deliver results and meet all donor deliverables.

Fluent English speaker and the relevant other UN language, if it is officially used in the country.

Strong writing and oral presentation skills in English & Minimum level of understanding of local languages.

Understanding of the humanitarian industry.

Experience in managing large teams.

At least 7-year experience implementing and managing large international grants

At least 4 years of the international development experience of either the Director or Deputy Director (or of each); must involve implementation and management of large-scale grant/ programme activities.

Required Work Experience:

Experience integrating gender and youth into complex programming (inclusive programming).

Has managed a USAID grant Minimum of five years of experience living or working in a developing country is desirable.

At least five years of experience designing, implementing and managing large and complex projects involving multiple partners, in/for developing countries.

Proven ability to work collaboratively across technical disciplines.

Excellent communication skills Excellent computer and organizational skills.

Professional licenses, as required in the field and by the donor

How to Apply

To Apply Use Link: https://worldvision.wd1.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/WorldVisionInternational/job/Harare-Zimbabwe/Technical-Programme-Director_R20355?locationCountry=db69eabc446c11de98360015c5e6daf6

Deadline: 26 May 2023