Technical Representative (Harare)

Barloworld Zimbabwe, a wholly owned Barloworld Equipment company, is the SOLE distributor of Caterpillar products in Zimbabwe, adding value to its customers in the Mining, Construction, Marine and Energy Industries. We provide technical and logistical support to our Customers.

Technical expert investigating and reporting on and resolution of product issues in collaboration with Service Engineering, ensuring product health and delivering end user acceptance at lower cost.

Duties and Responsibilities

Ensure improved product health for all products in area of responsibility.

Provide support for new product introduction.

Present product issues to management.

Compile informative product issue reports and address to Service.

Engineering and management.

Provide expert technical support for Warranty resolution and 1 hour training sessions.

Ensure effective self-management and performance ownership.

Ensure resolution of product issues according to Service Letter guidelines.

Qualifications and Experience

Qualified Artisan. [Mechanic in relevant trade (e.g. Diesel Mechanic/ Earthmoving Equipment Mechanic) with minimum 5 years post-apprentice/ learnership experience.

Demonstrated practical and theoretical training skills.

Sound interpersonal relationship skills.

Computer Literate (MS Office & SIS ET).

Trouble shooting, problem solving and failure analysis skills.

Applicable product knowledge.

Familiar with the use of Service Technician Workbench.

How to Apply

Interested candidates that meet the above requirements should send their CV's and certified copies of educational qualifications and relevant documents to: Zimbabwe_Recruitment@barloworld-equipment.com

NB :Candidates from designated groups are encouraged to apply. If you have not been contacted two weeks after the closing date, please consider your application as unsuccessful. "Barloworld is an equal opportunity employer"

Deadline: 18 June 2023