Job Description
An employment opportunity for Technical Sales Representative has risen in the organization. The organization is searching for a mature, energetic, and experienced person to join the team.
To promote sales and services of the Company products to achieve and exceed sales budgets and satisfy customer’s needs.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Follow up to ensure monthly budget is met.
- Conduct market research & market segmentation
- Introduce products suitable for each specific market.
- Convert quotes to orders.
- Project management and Q file system.
- Conduct visits to customers to promote JBC and sell (get inquiries, follow up quotes & orders) and after sales service.
- Offer onsite technical advice and recommendations.
- Carry out research and development of new products.
- Carry out plant audits.
- Commissioning of new products and refurbishments.
- Business development & Innovation identify any other products outside our range that JBC can manufacture or repair.
Qualifications and Experience
- Degree in Sales & Marketing or Manufacturing & Engineering
- 3 – 5 Years’ experience
- Growth mindset.
- Confident & good communicator.
- Flexible and adaptable.
- Ability to build relationships.
Other
How to Apply
If you qualify for the above and possess the commitment to join a leading brand, you are invited to submit your application, qualifications and a comprehensive CVs on:
Administration Manager
Email: recruit@jbc.co.zw
NB: Please note that only successful applicants will be contacted for interviews.
Deadline: 02May 2023