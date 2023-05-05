Log inCreate Account
Jacob Bethel Corporation Zimbabwe (PVT) Ltd

Technical Sales Representative

Jacob Bethel Corporation Zimbabwe (PVT) Ltd
May. 02, 2023
Job Description

An employment opportunity for Technical Sales Representative has risen in the organization. The organization is searching for a mature, energetic, and experienced person to join the team.

To promote sales and services of the Company products to achieve and exceed sales budgets and satisfy customer’s needs.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Follow up to ensure monthly budget is met.
  • Conduct market research & market segmentation
  • Introduce products suitable for each specific market.
  • Convert quotes to orders.
  • Project management and Q file system.
  • Conduct visits to customers to promote JBC and sell (get inquiries, follow up quotes & orders) and after sales service.
  • Offer onsite technical advice and recommendations.
  • Carry out research and development of new products.
  • Carry out plant audits.
  • Commissioning of new products and refurbishments.
  • Business development & Innovation identify any other products outside our range that JBC can manufacture or repair.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Degree in Sales & Marketing or Manufacturing & Engineering
  • 3 – 5 Years’ experience
  • Growth mindset.
  • Confident & good communicator.
  • Flexible and adaptable.
  • Ability to build relationships.

Other

How to Apply

If you qualify for the above and possess the commitment to join a leading brand, you are invited to submit your application, qualifications and a comprehensive CVs on:

Administration Manager

Email: recruit@jbc.co.zw

NB: Please note that only successful applicants will be contacted for interviews.

Deadline: 02May 2023

Jacob Bethel Corporation Zimbabwe (PVT) Ltd

Jacob Bethel Corporation Zimbabwe (PVT) Ltd is a manufacturer and supplier of mining, mineral processing and ancillary equipment to the mining, quarrying, construction and other industries. JBC is one of the strongest players in manufacturing and sale of engineering equipment and spares. JBC manufactures a range of conveyor rollers, conveyor frames and pulleys which are used by industry giants in the mining, quarrying and construction sectors in Zimbabwe and beyond.

Address: 132 Seke Road Cnr, Stevenson Rd, Harare

Phone: 08677 004086

