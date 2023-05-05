Job Description

An employment opportunity for Technical Sales Representative has risen in the organization. The organization is searching for a mature, energetic, and experienced person to join the team.

To promote sales and services of the Company products to achieve and exceed sales budgets and satisfy customer’s needs.

Duties and Responsibilities

Follow up to ensure monthly budget is met.

Conduct market research & market segmentation

Introduce products suitable for each specific market.

Convert quotes to orders.

Project management and Q file system.

Conduct visits to customers to promote JBC and sell (get inquiries, follow up quotes & orders) and after sales service.

Offer onsite technical advice and recommendations.

Carry out research and development of new products.

Carry out plant audits.

Commissioning of new products and refurbishments.

Business development & Innovation identify any other products outside our range that JBC can manufacture or repair.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Sales & Marketing or Manufacturing & Engineering

3 – 5 Years’ experience

Growth mindset.

Confident & good communicator.

Flexible and adaptable.

Ability to build relationships.

Other

How to Apply

If you qualify for the above and possess the commitment to join a leading brand, you are invited to submit your application, qualifications and a comprehensive CVs on:

Administration Manager

Email: recruit@jbc.co.zw

NB: Please note that only successful applicants will be contacted for interviews.

Deadline: 02May 2023