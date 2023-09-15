Technical Skills Officers: Building x2 (Chiredzi)

Job Description

Mwenezi Development Training Centre (MDTC) is a local based NGO operating in Mwenezi, Masvingo, Chiredzi, and Beitbridge districts. MDTC implements diversified programs to enhance the livelihoods of vulnerable communities. The organization has received funding from USAID to implement a Strengthening Community Resilience Initiative project in Chiredzi District of Zimbabwe for a period of one (1) year.

Reporting to the District Coordinator.

Contract Period​:​ Nine (9) Months.

Duties and Responsibilities

Preparing designs for poultry housing.

Siting and pegging poultry housing.

Developing BOQs, Gantt charts, scope of works, monthly milestones and submit to the District Coordinator.

Provide training and technical support to farmers, Builders and Asset Management Committees (AMCs) on construction, utilization and basic maintenance aspects to enhance sustainability.

Ensure construction of quality poultry housing and solar incubator storage rooms.

Conducts monthly joint projects visits with government technical stakeholders for certification of milestones.

Participate in the distribution of building materials.

Compiles and submit weekly progress report and monthly asset functionality update to the District Coordinator.

Ensuring that the motor bike allocated to him/her is kept clean and in a sound condition while undertaking bike checks daily.

Report all Program related incidences to the District Coordinator.

Ensuring data protection for all programme documents.

Ensuring cross cutting issues are protected at all stages of programme implementation.

Qualifications and Experience

Certificate or Diploma in Building.

Class 1 Journeyman Certificate in Building.

Class 3 Driver’s License is a must.

At least two (2) years relevant experience in working with NGOs in a similar position will be an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Applications to be sent via e-mail (AS ONE PDF ATTACHMENT) on: hr@mdtco.org.zw with attached Curriculum Vitae (with contact details of at least two Referees) and certified copies of academic and professional qualifications as well as proof of identity.

All applications should be addressed to The Director.