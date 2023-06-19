Technical Specialist, Gender Equality, GBV and Humanitarian Response (Harare)

Job Description
The Technical Specialist, Gender Equality, GBV and Humanitarian Response leads the Gender Unit of UNFPA Zimbabwe Country Office. S/he will lead the programming, delivery and reporting on Gender Equality, Gender Based Violence (GBV), and Human Rights in the Zimbabwe Development and Humanitarian Nexus Context. S/he will substantively contribute to the UNFPA design, implementation, coordination and monitoring of programme activities across the country in the areas of Gender Equality including Gender-Based Violence (GBV), gender and population issues in both humanitarian and development settings.
The Technical Specialist will provide overall leadership and technical support to the government, local development partners and implementing partners to ensure optimal programme implementation, effective use of resources, quality tracking of results, adequate coordination, advocacy for policy change and clear communication of UNFPA mandate, work and results in the country across humanitarian and development settings.
S/he will work under the overall guidance of the Representative and will be directly supervised by the Deputy Representative.
- Level: P-4.
- Contract Type: Fixed Term Appointment.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Under the supervision of the Deputy Representative the Technical Specialist substantively contributes to the acceleration of efforts to advance gender equality and equity as a human right for the reduction of Gender Based Violence (GBV), teenage pregnancies, HIV and AIDS and poverty in line with the Zimbabwe National Gender Policy (NGP); and for the effective delivery of an integrated package of rights (SRHR/GBV/HIV/HR) in Zimbabwe. The Technical Specialist will be overall responsible for the Gender Unit of UNFPA Zimbabwe.
- S/he will work to keep the issues of SRHR from a Gender lens and high on the agenda of Local Government/s and of the Local Development Partners. Using a Gender Mainstreaming approach, optimize the allocation of resources, create synergies, influence policies and improve consistency and effectiveness of UNFPA’s work in the country within a framework of integrated delivery of a SRHR/GBV/HIV rights package in the evolving development-humanitarian context.
Qualifications and Experience
- Masters Degree degree in Gender, health, population, demography, development, law and/or other related social science field.
- At least 7 years of increasingly responsible professional experience in the field of development and population activities;
- Significant work experience in the field of Gender, Gender-Based Violence, Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights
- Specialized knowledge and experience in GBV response within the development-humanitarian nexus and integrated SRHR/GBV/HIV approaches will be desired.
- Experience in programme/ project management including experience in large multi-sector programmes;
- Experience in implementing legislation.
- Field experience is required.
- Prior experience in the UN system is required.
- Excellent communication skills and experience with management of staff in multi-locations.
- Substantive work experience in the field of Gender, SRHR, GBV and/or Gender in humanitarian and multi-hazard emergency settings is preferred.
- A thorough understanding of the UN system in general, and especially UNFPA mandate, its policies and operations and current development topics and political issues in Zimbabwe will be an added advantage.
- Demonstrated ability to work in and lead a team.
Languages:
- Fluency in oral and written English is required.
- Working knowledge of another UN Official Language, an asset.
Other
How to Apply
To Apply Use Link: https://www.unfpa.org/jobs/technical-specialist-gender-equality-gbv-and-humanitarian-response-harare-zimbabwe-p-4
Deadline: 28 June 2023
United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA)
The United Nations Population Fund, formerly the United Nations Fund for Population Activities, is a UN agency aimed at improving reproductive and maternal health worldwide. The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) delivers a world where every pregnancy is wanted, every birth is safe, every young person's potential is fulfilled. UNFPA partners with governments, other agencies and civil society to advance its mission.