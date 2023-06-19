Technical Specialist, Gender Equality, GBV and Humanitarian Response (Harare)

Job Description

The Technical Specialist, Gender Equality, GBV and Humanitarian Response leads the Gender Unit of UNFPA Zimbabwe Country Office. S/he will lead the programming, delivery and reporting on Gender Equality, Gender Based Violence (GBV), and Human Rights in the Zimbabwe Development and Humanitarian Nexus Context. S/he will substantively contribute to the UNFPA design, implementation, coordination and monitoring of programme activities across the country in the areas of Gender Equality including Gender-Based Violence (GBV), gender and population issues in both humanitarian and development settings.

The Technical Specialist will provide overall leadership and technical support to the government, local development partners and implementing partners to ensure optimal programme implementation, effective use of resources, quality tracking of results, adequate coordination, advocacy for policy change and clear communication of UNFPA mandate, work and results in the country across humanitarian and development settings.

S/he will work under the overall guidance of the Representative and will be directly supervised by the Deputy Representative.

Feedback