Technical Support Specialist (G6)

The incumbent will report to the Head I.T and will be responsible for the following, among other duties:

Troubleshooting technical issues/perform root cause analysis to reduce & fix technical problems be they software, hardware telecomm, application or human related

Interact with end-users via phone, e-mail, or messaging to help resolve their technical issues.

Maintain a database of all technical issues and resolutions in a computer-based ticketing system and ensure all tickets are attended to.

Provide solutions to connection problems, inabilities to access data, slow performance, and inefficient programs.

Work on site to modify, install, clean, and repair computer software & hardware.

Deploy new systems, hardware or software utilities together with appropriate end user training

Maintain the organisation’s IT asset register

Manage the organisation’s software licences and SLAs

Ensure that service providers bills are settled in a timely manner.

Implement the existing routine maintenance schedule computing & networking hardware, operating systems and business applications.

Coordinate training and orientation for new technology users and help them become familiar with equipment & networks, continually assess needs and requirements.

Provide refresher training on systems security, e-mail, applications usage and equipment handling.

Degree or HND in Computer Science, Information Technology, Electrical Engineering or any relevant Bachelor’s degree

Ability to listen to end users and to think innovatively, swiftly design & deliver effective solutions.

Ability to work with various stakeholders to understand their needs and build trusted relationships.

Ability to work collaboratively with internal and external teams.

Ability to perform under pressure and with defined timelines and milestones.

Ability to multitask and to adjust quickly to changing priorities.

Ability to work in teams.

Advanced verbal communication skills.

Possession of a clean Class 4 driver’s licence essential.

