Job Description
PG Zim Is looking for Technical Support Specialist in - Plumbing, Electrical and Solar.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Analyzing customers' needs and recommending products.
- Discussing products with customers and explaining technical concepts simply.
- Writing proposals for vendors or clients related to technical products.
- Connecting with customers after a sales pitch to answer questions or provide advice.
- Making sales pitches at demonstrations or conference events to persuade an audience to buy an item.
- Tracking sales and sharing sales information with a manager or team lead.
- Able to offer training on product specialized.
- Researching the current market trends and learning about new technology products.
Qualifications and Experience
- Certificate or diploma in specialized product.
- Minimum of 3 years' professional experience as a technical product specialists.
- Good verbal and written communication skills.
- In-depth knowledge of specialized product.
Other
How to Apply
Those who meet the above requirements should sent their resume to: careers@pgzim.co.zw
Deadline: 09 June 2023