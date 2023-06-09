Job Description

PG Zim Is looking for Technical Support Specialist in - Plumbing, Electrical and Solar.

Duties and Responsibilities

Analyzing customers' needs and recommending products.

Discussing products with customers and explaining technical concepts simply.

Writing proposals for vendors or clients related to technical products.

Connecting with customers after a sales pitch to answer questions or provide advice.

Making sales pitches at demonstrations or conference events to persuade an audience to buy an item.

Tracking sales and sharing sales information with a manager or team lead.

Able to offer training on product specialized.

Researching the current market trends and learning about new technology products.

Qualifications and Experience

Certificate or diploma in specialized product.

Minimum of 3 years' professional experience as a technical product specialists.

Good verbal and written communication skills.

In-depth knowledge of specialized product.

Other

How to Apply

Those who meet the above requirements should sent their resume to: careers@pgzim.co.zw

Deadline: 09 June 2023