Pindula|
List ProductAccount
PG Industries, Zimbabwe Limited

Technical Support Specialist in Plumbing, Electrical and Solar

PG Industries, Zimbabwe Limited
Jun. 09, 2023
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

PG Zim Is looking for Technical Support Specialist in - Plumbing, Electrical and Solar.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Analyzing customers' needs and recommending products.
  • Discussing products with customers and explaining technical concepts simply.
  • Writing proposals for vendors or clients related to technical products.
  • Connecting with customers after a sales pitch to answer questions or provide advice.
  • Making sales pitches at demonstrations or conference events to persuade an audience to buy an item.
  • Tracking sales and sharing sales information with a manager or team lead.
  • Able to offer training on product specialized.
  • Researching the current market trends and learning about new technology products.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Certificate or diploma in specialized product.
  • Minimum of 3 years' professional experience as a technical product specialists.
  • Good verbal and written communication skills.
  • In-depth knowledge of specialized product.

Other

How to Apply

Those who meet the above requirements should sent their resume to: careers@pgzim.co.zw

Deadline: 09 June 2023

PG Industries, Zimbabwe Limited

PG Industries (Zimbabwe) Limited manufactures and sells a range of products through three subsidiaries; PG Merchandising, Zimtile and PG Glass. Its merchandising division has expanded over the years to include timber boards, hardware, plumbing, and wood and glass value-added products.

Browse Jobs

Related Jobs

Southsea Investments (Pvt) Ltd
Southsea Investments (Pvt) Ltd

Draftsman

Deadline:
Green Fuel
Green Fuel

Instrumentation And Control Technician (Chiredzi)

Deadline:
Arenel (Pvt) Ltd
Arenel (Pvt) Ltd

Electrician (Bulawayo)

Deadline:
Gwanda State University (GSU)
Gwanda State University (GSU)

Quantity Surveying Technician

Deadline:
Harare City Council
Harare City Council

Skilled Worker: Electricians x4 (Grade: 9)

Deadline:
University Of Zimbabwe (UZ)
University Of Zimbabwe (UZ)

Facilities Engineer

Deadline:
University Of Zimbabwe (UZ)
University Of Zimbabwe (UZ)

Maintenance Officer

Deadline:
University Of Zimbabwe (UZ)
University Of Zimbabwe (UZ)

Plant Operator (Baking Plant)

Deadline:
University Of Zimbabwe (UZ)
University Of Zimbabwe (UZ)

Plant Operator (Edible Oil Plant)

Deadline:
University Of Zimbabwe (UZ)
University Of Zimbabwe (UZ)

Plant Operator (Feed Plant)

Deadline:

Buy Phones on Credit.

More
Feedback