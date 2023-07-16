"Technician Business Development and Innovation "

Job Description

The Zimbabwe School of Mines is a mining school in Zimbabwe that provides a higher education qualification in mining by providing competency-based training for high caliber, hands-on technicians.

The candidate will be reporting to: HOD Business Development and Innovation.

Duties and Responsibilities

The position exists to execute the School’s mandate as stipulated in the ZSM Charter, implementing research and innovation strategies as directed by the Head of Business Development and Innovation. The candidate must be capable of setting up practical work for professional development courses in the mining sector.