Technician (Chiredzi)

Croco Motors is the flagship subsidiary of Croco Holdings which owns the company 100%. Croco Motors operates the Ford, Mazda, UD Trucks, KIA, Eicher and Volvo franchises. The company is also a dealer for Nissan, Datsun, Toyota, Renault, Higer and Yutong. Croco Motors’ key product segments are new vehicles, vehicle service and the sale of spare parts & accessories. Other value-added services offered include tyre fitment, wheel alignment & wheel balancing and rhino lining. Key divisions are Croco Ford & Mazda, Croco Nissan, Croco Toyota, Croco Commercial, Renault Zimbabwe, Kia Zimbabwe, Auto Body Centre and Pitstop. Croco Motors has operations in Harare, Bulawayo, Masvingo, Chiredzi, Selous, Mutare and Victoria Falls.