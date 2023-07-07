Technician (Chiredzi)
Job Description
We are a people-driven organisation whose success is driven by the recruitment, selection and retention of the best talent available. Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned post.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Diagnosing vehicle technical issues.
- Inspect equipment, analyse trouble and plan sequence of repair operations.
- Adjust, or repair and replace parts in engines, transmissions, differentials, brakes and other equipment.
- Investigate complaints and equipment malfunctions.
Qualifications and Experience
- Class 1 qualified Motor Mechanic.
- At least 3 years post qualification experience is required.
- Apprentice trained/ experience will be an added advantage.
- Excellent fault finding and diagnostic skills.
- Class 4 Driver’s license.
- Strong technical aptitude.
Other
How to Apply
To Apply Use Link: https://www.crocomotors.co.zw/careers/
OR send a detailed CV on: recruitments@crocoholdings.co.zw
Deadline: 13 July 2023
Croco Motors
Croco Motors is the flagship subsidiary of Croco Holdings which owns the company 100%. Croco Motors operates the Ford, Mazda, UD Trucks, KIA, Eicher and Volvo franchises. The company is also a dealer for Nissan, Datsun, Toyota, Renault, Higer and Yutong. Croco Motors’ key product segments are new vehicles, vehicle service and the sale of spare parts & accessories. Other value-added services offered include tyre fitment, wheel alignment & wheel balancing and rhino lining. Key divisions are Croco Ford & Mazda, Croco Nissan, Croco Toyota, Croco Commercial, Renault Zimbabwe, Kia Zimbabwe, Auto Body Centre and Pitstop. Croco Motors has operations in Harare, Bulawayo, Masvingo, Chiredzi, Selous, Mutare and Victoria Falls.