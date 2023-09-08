Technician
Job Description
FACULTY OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons for the above mentioned post: Department of Applied Physics and Telecommunications.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Develop laboratory policies, strategies and new laboratory test procedures.
- Upgrade laboratory technologies, techniques, skills and protocols whenever required as well as to maintain, calibrate and repair laboratory equipment.
- Prepare annual progress reports of the laboratory and implement laboratory safety and quality control.
- Maintain laboratory inventory and coordinate purchasing of all laboratory supplies and equipment.
- Assist students’ practical and offering technical assistance to students during their projects.
- Offer techicinal assistance to students and lecturers in cutting edge research work.
- Do any other duties as assigned by superiors.
Qualifications and Experience
- A National Diploma in Instrumentation and Control or equivalent.
- A Higher National Diploma / B.Tech / B.Eng / BSc Honours Degree in Instrumentation and Control or equivalent would be an added advantage.
- At least three (3) years relevant working experience in a tertiary institution, research institute or relevant industry.
- Certification in PLCs and DCS systems is an added advantage.
- Should be familiar with of VSDs programming and deployment.
- Proficiency in use of packages such as: Matlab, Comsol and Maple.
How to Apply
Applicants must submit copies of applications with the following: application letter, certified certificates and curriculum vitae giving full details of names, place and date of birth, experience, present salary, date of availability, contact telephone number(s) and names and email addresses of three referees to:
The Deputy Registrar, Human Resources
Midlands State University
Application documents must be in a single scan pdf format. Applicants should clearly state the post being applied for in the email subject line. It should also be noted that non-adherence to any of the above-mentioned instructions will cause the application to be disqualified.
This advert will remain active until all the advertised posts have been filled.
NB: Only short-listed candidates will be communicated to.Midlands State University is an equal opportunities employer. In the interest of promoting gender parity, female candidates are encouraged to apply.
Midlands State University (MSU)
Midlands State University is a government owned university in Zimbabwe. The university offers a wide variety of courses and many specialist programmes. The university is accredited through the National Council for Higher Education, under the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education of Zimbabwe.