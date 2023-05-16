Pindula|
List ProductAccount
Mutare Polytechnic

Technician

Mutare Polytechnic
May. 31, 2023
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced individuals to fill the above Technician position. 

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Job Related.

Qualifications and Experience

  • National Certificate in Wood Technology.
  • Skilled Worker Class One (Wood Machining).
  • Five Ordinary level passes including Mathematics, English Language and Science, relevant working experience will be and added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Interested individuals should submit written applications accompanied by detailed curriculum vitae, certified copies of academic and professional qualifications, birth certificate and national identification card , addressed to:

The Principal

Mutare Polytechnic

P.O.Box 640

Mutare

OR emailed to: principal@mutarepolytechnic.ac.zw in single portable document format(pdf). 

NB: Former Civil Servants should attach clerarance by the Public Service Commission. Only shortlisted candidates will be communicated to and successful candidates to find own accommodation in Mutare.

Deadline: 31 May 2023

Mutare Polytechnic

Mutare Polytechnic is a parastatal technical vocational education and training institution under the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education of the government of Zimbabwe, it is located in Mutare, Manicaland Province.

Mutare Polytechnic

P.O. Box 640, Mutare

Josiah Tongogara/Vincent Ave

Tel: +263 20 63141 / 63153

Fax: +263 20 66912

Email: principal@mutarepolytechnic.ac.zw

Related Jobs

Kamativi Mining Company
Kamativi Mining Company

Electricians (Hwange)

Deadline:
Netone
Netone

Radio Planning Engineers (Harare)

Deadline:
Marondera University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (MUAST)
Marondera University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (MUAST)

Workshop Manager

Deadline:
Great Zimbabwe University (GZU)
Great Zimbabwe University (GZU)

Innovation Hub Manager: Research And Innovation (Vice Chancellor)

Deadline:
Great Zimbabwe University (GZU)
Great Zimbabwe University (GZU)

Innovation Leads: Life Sciences/ IT And Physical Sciences/ Arts And Creative Industries/ Engineering (Research And Innovation)

Deadline:
Great Zimbabwe University (GZU)
Great Zimbabwe University (GZU)

Technical Engineer: Research And Innovation

Deadline:
Great Zimbabwe University (GZU)
Great Zimbabwe University (GZU)

Draughtsman: Research And Innovation

Deadline:
Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA)
Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA)

Electrical Inspector: Fixed Term Contract (Mutare)

Deadline:
CIMAS
CIMAS

Group Projects Quantity Surveyor

Deadline:
Green Fuel
Green Fuel

Pump Fitter

Deadline:

Buy Phones on Credit.

More