Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above post.

Duties and Responsibilities

Avails self for standby duties as per duty roaster.Attends and resolves Customer Complaint faults received from NOC according to the Policies & Procedures (PnP).

Gives feedback on fault resolution to NOC, while escalating challenges to Team leader according to PnP.

Work within established configuration and change management policies to ensure awareness, approval and success of changes made to the network infrastructure.

Providing second level troubleshooting and support to resolve network issues.

Qualifications and Experience

Diploma.

2 Years Industry Experience.

Other

How to Apply

To Apply use Link: https://recruitment.econet.co.zw/job/technician-network-field-operations-x-1-harare-mash-east-and-chitungwiza/

Deadline: 04 May 2023