Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above post.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Avails self for standby duties as per duty roaster.Attends and resolves Customer Complaint faults received from NOC according to the Policies & Procedures (PnP).
- Gives feedback on fault resolution to NOC, while escalating challenges to Team leader according to PnP.
- Work within established configuration and change management policies to ensure awareness, approval and success of changes made to the network infrastructure.
- Providing second level troubleshooting and support to resolve network issues.
Qualifications and Experience
- Diploma.
- 2 Years Industry Experience.
Other
How to Apply
To Apply use Link: https://recruitment.econet.co.zw/job/technician-network-field-operations-x-1-harare-mash-east-and-chitungwiza/
Deadline: 04 May 2023