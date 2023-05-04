Pindula|
Econet Wireless Zimbabwe

Technician: Network Field Operations

Econet Wireless Zimbabwe
May. 04, 2023
Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above post.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Avails self for standby duties as per duty roaster.Attends and resolves Customer Complaint faults received from NOC according to the Policies & Procedures (PnP).
  • Gives feedback on fault resolution to NOC, while escalating challenges to Team leader according to PnP.
  • Work within established configuration and change management policies to ensure awareness, approval and success of changes made to the network infrastructure.
  • Providing second level troubleshooting and support to resolve network issues.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Diploma.
  • 2 Years Industry Experience.

Other

How to Apply

To Apply use Link: https://recruitment.econet.co.zw/job/technician-network-field-operations-x-1-harare-mash-east-and-chitungwiza/

Deadline: 04 May 2023

Econet Wireless Zimbabwe

.

