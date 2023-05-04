Technician: Network Operations Centre x2

Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candicates to fill the above post.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Performs shift handover/takeover procedures and routines.
- Monitors all real-time faults reported by network nodes through network management systems.
- Oversees the dispatch of faults to Field Services according to procedures.
- Handles site access – Reaction system deactivation/activation & logging.
- Complies with access security policy – Network Management Systems.
Qualifications and Experience
- Diploma.
- 3 Years Industry Experience.
Other
How to Apply
To Apply use Link: https://recruitment.econet.co.zw/job/technician-network-operations-centre-x-2-harare/
Deadline: 04 May 2023