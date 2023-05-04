Pindula|
Econet Wireless Zimbabwe

Technician: Network Operations Centre x2

Econet Wireless Zimbabwe
May. 04, 2023
Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candicates to fill the above post.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Performs shift handover/takeover procedures and routines.
  • Monitors all real-time faults reported by network nodes through network management systems.
  • Oversees the dispatch of faults to Field Services according to procedures.
  • Handles site access – Reaction system deactivation/activation & logging.
  • Complies with access security policy – Network Management Systems.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Diploma.
  • 3 Years Industry Experience.

Other

How to Apply

To Apply use Link: https://recruitment.econet.co.zw/job/technician-network-operations-centre-x-2-harare/

Deadline: 04 May 2023

Econet Wireless Zimbabwe

.

