Technician: Network Operations Centre x2

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candicates to fill the above post.

Duties and Responsibilities

Performs shift handover/takeover procedures and routines.

Monitors all real-time faults reported by network nodes through network management systems.

Oversees the dispatch of faults to Field Services according to procedures.

Handles site access – Reaction system deactivation/activation & logging.

Complies with access security policy – Network Management Systems.

Qualifications and Experience

Diploma.

3 Years Industry Experience.

Other

How to Apply

To Apply use Link: https://recruitment.econet.co.zw/job/technician-network-operations-centre-x-2-harare/

Deadline: 04 May 2023