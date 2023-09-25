Technician: Pharmaceutical Department (Post A)
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned post.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Applicants should have a Bsc (Hons) degree in Chemistry or equivalent and knowledge of instruments like HPLC, ASS, UV-VIS Spec, GC and other equipment used in pharmaceutical manufacturing.
- Knowledge of Pharmaceutical Chemistry and formulations would be an added advantage.
Qualifications and Experience
- Instructing Pharmaceutical Chemistry, Organic Chemistry, Analytical Chemistry, Pharmaceutical formulations, Instrumentation, Biochemistry practicals.
- Procuring of equipment and chemical reagents.
- Taking inventory of equipment and chemical reagents.
- General managing of the laboratory and its stores.
- Setting up, operating and maintaining laboratory instruments and equipment.
- Setting up of apparatus in preparation of students’ practical sessions.
- Selecting and setting up the required laboratory equipment for tests, experiments, and analyses.
- Preparing of chemical solutions for use by students during practicals.
- Supervising students to ensure safe and sound laboratory practices.
- Training and supervising junior staff in making sure that the work environment is well maintained.
- Assisting students with their projects.
- Ensuring that the laboratory standards conform to the national requirements.
- Carrying out any other duties as assigned by the seniors.
Other
How to Apply
To Apply Use Link: https://www.hit.ac.zw/job/pharmaceutical-department-technician/
Deadline: 25 September 2023
Harare Institute of Technology (HIT)
Harare Institute of Technology (HIT) is a Zimbabwean university offering courses mainly in technology.
The Harare Institute of Technology (HIT) was established in 1988 as a National Vocational Training Centre (NVTC). Over time, it evolved into a Technical College offering courses in automotive, electrical, and mechanical engineering, producing artisans capable of operating and maintaining machinery in industry with little or no research or generation of new technology related knowledge. HIT conducts research, design, manufacture, develop, incubate, transfer, and commercialize technology for all sectors of the economy.