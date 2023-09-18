Technician: Pharmaceutical Department (Post B)
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned post.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Instructing Pharmaceutical Microbiology, Pharmacology, Physiology, Pharmacognosy, Medicinal plant products practicals.
- Procuring of equipment and chemical reagents.
- Taking inventory of equipment and chemical reagents.
- General managing of the laboratory and its stores.
- Setting up of apparatus in preparation of students’ practical sessions.
- Selecting and setting up the required laboratory equipment for tests, experiments, and analyses.
- Preparing of reagents for use by students during practicals.
- Supervising students to ensure safe and sound laboratory practices.
- Supervising junior staff in making sure that the work environment is well maintained.
- Assisting students with their projects.
- General maintenance of laboratory equipment.
- Ensuring that the laboratory standards conform to the national requirements.
- Carrying out any other duties as assigned by the seniors.
Qualifications and Experience
- Applicants should have a BSc (Hons) degree in Microbiology or equivalent and knowledge of instruments like ECG, Haematology Analyzer, PCR, Haematology Centrifuges, Electrophoresis chambers for DNA and protein gels and other equipment used in Pharmacology and Physiology.
- Knowledge of Molecular Biology, Pharmacology and Physiology would be an added advantage.
Other
How to Apply
To Apply Use Link: https://www.hit.ac.zw/job/pharmaceutical-department-technician-post-b-1-post/
Deadline: 25 September 2023
Harare Institute of Technology (HIT)
Harare Institute of Technology (HIT) is a Zimbabwean university offering courses mainly in technology.
The Harare Institute of Technology (HIT) was established in 1988 as a National Vocational Training Centre (NVTC). Over time, it evolved into a Technical College offering courses in automotive, electrical, and mechanical engineering, producing artisans capable of operating and maintaining machinery in industry with little or no research or generation of new technology related knowledge. HIT conducts research, design, manufacture, develop, incubate, transfer, and commercialize technology for all sectors of the economy.