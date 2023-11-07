Technician/ Senior Technician: Anatomy x2

Job Description

The University seeks to recruit applicants with requisite qualifications, skills and experience for the above mentioned posts in the Faculty of Medicine.

For appointment to the Senior Technician grade, applicants must have the relevant qualification and at least three years’ post-qualification experience.

Duties and Responsibilities

The candidate will be expected to supervise laboratory activities, prepare equipment or chemicals forpracticals and research work, supervise and train Technical Assistants, calibrate and standardizeequipment or apparatus, manage inventory and procurement of consumables and equipment.

Qualifications and Experience

Applicants must possess a Bachelor of Science Degree in Anatomy or Histology or a Bachelor of Health Sciences in Medical Laboratory Science or Biomedical sciences and at least one-year relevant experience in a teaching, research or diagnostic laboratory.

CONDITIONS OF SERVICE: An attractive package which includes Medical Aid, Leave and Pension Benefits is offered; details of which will be disclosed to shortlisted candidates.