Technician/ Senior Technician x2

A Bachelor’s Degree in Mechanical Engineering/ Industrial and Manufacturing Engineering/

Production Engineering/ Manufacturing Engineering or a Higher National Diploma in

Mechanical Engineering or Production Engineering is required.

A minimum of two (2) years relevant post qualification experience is required.

The successful applicant will be expected to maintain and service departmental workshop equipment used for teaching and research activities.

He/she will also be required to, actively participate in the design and development of experimental test rigs, and to assist students in carrying out experiments and projects.

In addition the incumbent will be expected to assist academic staff with their research projects. He/she must demonstrate commitment to selfadvancement within the academic and research environment of the University.

POST B

A Bachelor’s Degree in Electronic Engineering/ Electrical Engineering/ Instrumentation and Control Engineering or a Higher National Diploma in Electronic Engineering/Electrical

Engineering/Instrumentation and Control Engineering is required.

A minimum of two (2) years relevant post qualification experience is required.

The successful applicant will be expected to maintain and service departmental Instrumentation and Control lab equipment used for teaching and research activities.

He/she will also be required to, actively participate in the design and development of experimental test rigs, and to assist students in carrying out experiments and projects.

In addition the incumbent will be expected to assist academic staff with their research projects.

He/she must demonstrate commitment to self-advancement within the academic and research environment of the University.

Conditions Of Service:

An attractive package which includes Medical Aid, Leave and Pension Benefits is offered; details of which will be disclosed to shortlisted candidates.

How to Apply

All applications will be treated in strictest confidence. Applications, which should include a Curriculum Vitae (giving full personal particulars of applicant, including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, employment and experience, present salary, telephone numbers and the names, addresses (including e-mail) and telephone numbers of three contactable referees) and copies of certificates must be addressed to:

The Senior Assistant Registrar

Human Resources Department

National University of Science and Technology

P O Box AC 939Ascot

Bulawayo, ZIMBABWE

And e-mailed to: recruitment@nust.ac.zw in a single pdf file clearly indicating the position being applied for in the subject line.

The National University of Science and Technology is an equal opportunity employer. In the interest of promoting gender parity, female candidates are encouraged to apply.

Deadline: 19 March 2024