Technician (Textile Science, Apparel Design and Technology)

Job Description

FACULTY OF EDUCATION

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.

Duties and Responsibilities

Setting up of students practical sessions and demonstrations with minimum supervision.

Supervising students during practical sessions.

Ensure safety of students and staff in the Workshop/Laboratory at all times.

Maintain adequate stock levels of consumables for use in practical subject area.

Keeping an inventory of all workshop and teaching equipment.

Scheduling of servicing of laboratory equipment.

Any other duties as prescribed by the Chairperson of the Department.

Qualifications and Experience

Higher National Diploma (HND) or a Bachelor’s Degree in the relevant subject area is an added advantage.

Experience in presentation of practical classes.

A clean Class 4 Driver’s Licence.

A minimum of one (1) year working experience is essential.

Other

How to Apply

Applicants must submit six (6) copies of applications. Each set of application must be accompanied by a Curriculum Vitae, giving full particulars including full name; place, date of birth, I.D, birth certificate and copies of academic and professional qualifications, all certified. Applicants must give information on experience, date of availability, telephone numbers, names and addresses of three contactable referees. Applications should be hand delivered to Office No. 123, Administration Building at the University of Zimbabwe or posted to: