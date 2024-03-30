Technician (The Built Environment)

Job Description

Department of Art Design and Technology Education

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

Setting up of students practical sessions and demonstrations.

Supervising students during work integrated sessions.

Facilitation of Architectural Drawing modules using any AutoCAD software.

Ensure safety of students and staff in the Workshop/Laboratory at all times.

Maintaining adequate stock levels of consumables for use during practicals and examinations.

Keeping an inventory of all workshop and teaching equipment.

Scheduling of servicing of laboratory equipment.

Any other duties as prescribed by the Chairperson of the Department.

Qualifications and Experience

Higher National Diploma (HND)/National Diploma or a Bachelor’s degree in Building Technology and Design.

Journeyman Class 1 in Bricklaying and experience in facilitation of Architectural Drawing Modules using any AutoCAD software will be an added advantage.

A minimum of one (1) year working experience is essential.

Other

How to Apply

Applicants must submit six (6) copies of applications. Each set of application must be accompanied by a Curriculum Vitae, giving full particulars including full name; place, date of birth, I.D, birth certificate and copies of academic and professional qualifications, all certified. Applicants must give information on experience, date of availability, telephone numbers, names and addresses of three contactable referees. Applications should be hand delivered to Office No. 123, Administration Building at the University of Zimbabwe or posted to: