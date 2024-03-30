Technicians: Department of Biomedical Science (Anatomy Unit) x7

Duties and Responsibilities

Preparation of practical’s for students and assisting the Department in the research innovation and industrialization ecosystem.

Maintenance of Department assets.

Inventory of Departmental assets.

Enforcement of Health & Safety Regulations as prescribed in COSHH.

Department security and safety enforcement

General housekeeping of the Department’s buildings and fittings.

Able to undertake field work as may be assigned from time to time.

Any other duties as assigned by the Departmental Chairman.

Qualifications and Experience

BSc Honours Degree in Medical Laboratory Sciences or Diploma in Biological Technology and City & Guilds Part II/III plus post qualification experience.

Experience working in a teaching and or research laboratory would be an added advantage.

Familiarity with electron microscopy procedures and both human gross and histology laboratories.

Other

How to Apply

Applicants must submit six (6) copies of applications. Each set of application must be accompanied by a Curriculum Vitae, giving full particulars including full name; place, date of birth, I.D, birth certificate and copies of academic and professional qualifications, all certified. Applicants must give information on experience, date of availability, telephone numbers, names and addresses of three contactable referees. Applications should be hand delivered to Office No. 123, Administration Building at the University of Zimbabwe or posted to:

Deputy Registrar

Human Capital Management

University of Zimbabwe

P.O Box MP 167

HARARE

The University of Zimbabwe is an equal opportunity employer and therefore men and women are equally encouraged to apply. Please note that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Deadline: 12 April 2024