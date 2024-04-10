Technicians: Department of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences x3

Job Description

FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned posts.

Duties and Responsibilities

Qualifications and Experience

Diploma in Applied Chemical Technology (HEXCO) or a City and Guilds Chemistry and Biochemistry Science Laboratory Technician Certificate at Part II

A Bachelor of Science degree is an added advantage.

Five (5) Ordinary level passes including English Language.

It is desirable that applicants have some chemistry laboratory experience.

Knowledge and use of IR, VIS, GLC and HPLC instruments will be required.

Basic working knowledge of Microsoft packages i.e MS Word and MS Excel will be an added advantage.

Experience in Phytochemistry and extraction of active ingredients from herbs will stand aspiring candidates an advantage as is the use of Microscopes.

How to Apply

Applicants must submit six (6) copies of applications. Each set of application must be accompanied by a Curriculum Vitae, giving full particulars including full name; place, date of birth, I.D, birth certificate and copies of academic and professional qualifications, all certified. Applicants must give information on experience, date of availability, telephone numbers, names and addresses of three contactable referees. Applications should be hand delivered to Office No. 123, Administration Building at the University of Zimbabwe or posted to: