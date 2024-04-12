Technicians: Department of Veterinary Biosciences x3

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned posts.

Duties and Responsibilities

A City and Guilds Part II Certificate in Chemistry and Biochemistry/Biological Sciences.

An Advanced Diploma in Science Technology.

A degree in Biochemistry, Biological Sciences or Biotechnology can also be considered.

Qualifications and Experience

Run the Molecular Diagnostic and Veterinary Bioengineering laboratories in the Department of Veterinary Biosciences.

How to Apply

Applicants must submit six (6) copies of applications. Each set of application must be accompanied by a Curriculum Vitae, giving full particulars including full name; place, date of birth, I.D, birth certificate and copies of academic and professional qualifications, all certified. Applicants must give information on experience, date of availability, telephone numbers, names and addresses of three contactable referees. Applications should be hand delivered to Office No. 123, Administration Building at the University of Zimbabwe or posted to:

Deputy Registrar