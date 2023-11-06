Technician/Senior Technician: Biochemistry x2
Job Description
The University seeks to recruit applicants with requisite qualifications, skills and experience for the above mentioned post in the Faculty of Medicine. [Biomedical Science Department]
Duties and Responsibilities
- The candidate will be expected to supervise laboratory activities and field visits, prepare equipment or chemicals for practicals and research work, supervise and train Technical Assistants, calibrate and standardize equipment or apparatus, manage inventory and procurement of consumables and equipment.
For appointment to the Senior Technician grade, applicants must have a specialist diploma or a relevant degree qualification and at least three years’ relevant post-qualification experience.
Qualifications and Experience
- Applicants must possess a General Diploma in Medical Laboratory Sciences or a National Diploma in Applied Biological Technology and at least 3 years of experience in an industrial/pharmaceutical, teaching or diagnostic laboratory, OR possess a specialist diploma in Clinical Biochemistry or Bachelor of Science Degree in Biochemistry or Medical Laboratory Science and at least one-year experience in a teaching, research or diagnostic laboratory setting.
- Being registered or registrable with a relevant regulatory council or board will be an added advantage.
CONDITIONS OF SERVICE: An attractive package which includes Medical Aid, Leave and Pension Benefits is offered; details of which will be disclosed to shortlisted candidates.
How to Apply
All applications will be treated in strictest confidence. Applications, which should include a Curriculum Vitae (giving full personal particulars of applicant, including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, employment and experience, present salary, telephone numbers and the names, addresses (including e-mail) and telephone numbers of three contactable referees) and copies of certificates must be addressed to:
The Senior Assistant Registrar
Human Resources Department
National University of Science and Technology
P O Box AC 939Ascot
Bulawayo, ZIMBABWE
And e-mailed to: recruitment@nust.ac.zw in a single pdf file clearly indicating the position being applied for in the subject line.
The National University of Science and Technology is an equal opportunity employer. In the interest of promoting gender parity, female candidates are encouraged to apply.
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
Deadline: 14 November, 2023
National University of Science and Technology (NUST)
The National University of Science and Technology is the second largest public research university in Zimbabwe, located in Bulawayo. It was established in 1991. On 8 April 1991.