Technician/Senior Technician: Biochemistry x2

Job Description

The University seeks to recruit applicants with requisite qualifications, skills and experience for the above mentioned post in the Faculty of Medicine. [Biomedical Science Department]

Duties and Responsibilities

The candidate will be expected to supervise laboratory activities and field visits, prepare equipment or chemicals for practicals and research work, supervise and train Technical Assistants, calibrate and standardize equipment or apparatus, manage inventory and procurement of consumables and equipment.

For appointment to the Senior Technician grade, applicants must have a specialist diploma or a relevant degree qualification and at least three years’ relevant post-qualification experience.

Qualifications and Experience

Applicants must possess a General Diploma in Medical Laboratory Sciences or a National Diploma in Applied Biological Technology and at least 3 years of experience in an industrial/pharmaceutical, teaching or diagnostic laboratory, OR possess a specialist diploma in Clinical Biochemistry or Bachelor of Science Degree in Biochemistry or Medical Laboratory Science and at least one-year experience in a teaching, research or diagnostic laboratory setting.

Being registered or registrable with a relevant regulatory council or board will be an added advantage.

CONDITIONS OF SERVICE: An attractive package which includes Medical Aid, Leave and Pension Benefits is offered; details of which will be disclosed to shortlisted candidates.