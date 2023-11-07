Pindula|Search Pindula
Account
National University of Science and Technology (NUST)

Technician/Senior Technician: Physiology

National University of Science and Technology (NUST)
Nov. 14, 2023
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

The University seeks to recruit applicants with requisite qualifications, skills and experience for the above mentioned post in the Faculty of Medicine.

For appointment to the Senior Technician grade, applicants must have the relevant degree qualification and at least three years’ relevant post-qualification experience.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • The candidate will be expected to prepare, calibrate and maintain laboratory equipment and materials for Physiology experiments.
  • Assist faculty and students in setting up and conducting physiology experiments and demonstrations.
  • Provide technical guidance and support to students during laboratory sessions.
  • Assist in the evaluation of practical write-ups.
  • Ensure the safe and proper handling of laboratory equipment and materials.
  • Collaborate with faculty on research projects, community engagement and contribute to data collection and analysis and participate in the development and improvement of laboratory protocols and procedures.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Applicants must possess a National Diploma in Applied Biological Technology and at least 3 years of experience in a teaching and/or research laboratory, OR possess a Bachelor of Science Degree in Physiology, Applied Biology or Biomedical Sciences and at least one-year experience in a teaching and/or research laboratory.
  • In addition, applicants must have advanced computer skills including using MS Office (Word, Excel, Outlook), internet browsers and medical databases, excellent communication and interpersonal skills, strong organisational skills, with excellent attention to detail and able to work autonomously.

CONDITIONS OF SERVICE: An attractive package which includes Medical Aid, Leave and Pension Benefits is offered; details of which will be disclosed to shortlisted candidates.

Other

How to Apply

All applications will be treated in strictest confidence. Applications, which should include a Curriculum Vitae (giving full personal particulars of applicant, including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, employment and experience, present salary, telephone numbers and the names, addresses (including e-mail) and telephone numbers of three contactable referees) and copies of certificates must be addressed to:

The Senior Assistant Registrar

Human Resources Department

National University of Science and Technology

P O Box AC 939Ascot

Bulawayo, ZIMBABWE

And e-mailed to: recruitment@nust.ac.zw in a single pdf file clearly indicating the position being applied for in the subject line.

The National University of Science and Technology is an equal opportunity employer. In the interest of promoting gender parity, female candidates are encouraged to apply.

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Deadline: 14 November 2023

Generate a Whatsapp Message

National University of Science and Technology (NUST)

Website
+263292282842
info@nust.ac.zw

The National University of Science and Technology is the second largest public research university in Zimbabwe, located in Bulawayo. It was established in 1991. On 8 April 1991.

Browse Jobs

Related Jobs

National University of Science and Technology (NUST)
National University of Science and Technology (NUST)

Technical Assistant/ Senior Technical: Department Of Pathology

Deadline:
National University of Science and Technology (NUST)
National University of Science and Technology (NUST)

Medical Laboratory Scientist/ Senior Medical Laboratory: Department Of Pathology x2

Deadline:
National University of Science and Technology (NUST)
National University of Science and Technology (NUST)

Technician/ Senior Technician: Anatomy x2

Deadline:
National University of Science and Technology (NUST)
National University of Science and Technology (NUST)

Research Fellow: Department Of Insurance And Actuarial Science

Deadline:
National Biotechnology Authority
National Biotechnology Authority

Bioinformatician (Harare)

Deadline:

Buy Phones on Credit.

More
Feedback