Technician/Senior Technician: Physiology

Job Description

The University seeks to recruit applicants with requisite qualifications, skills and experience for the above mentioned post in the Faculty of Medicine.

For appointment to the Senior Technician grade, applicants must have the relevant degree qualification and at least three years’ relevant post-qualification experience.

Duties and Responsibilities

The candidate will be expected to prepare, calibrate and maintain laboratory equipment and materials for Physiology experiments.

Assist faculty and students in setting up and conducting physiology experiments and demonstrations.

Provide technical guidance and support to students during laboratory sessions.

Assist in the evaluation of practical write-ups.

Ensure the safe and proper handling of laboratory equipment and materials.

Collaborate with faculty on research projects, community engagement and contribute to data collection and analysis and participate in the development and improvement of laboratory protocols and procedures.

Qualifications and Experience

Applicants must possess a National Diploma in Applied Biological Technology and at least 3 years of experience in a teaching and/or research laboratory, OR possess a Bachelor of Science Degree in Physiology, Applied Biology or Biomedical Sciences and at least one-year experience in a teaching and/or research laboratory.

In addition, applicants must have advanced computer skills including using MS Office (Word, Excel, Outlook), internet browsers and medical databases, excellent communication and interpersonal skills, strong organisational skills, with excellent attention to detail and able to work autonomously.

CONDITIONS OF SERVICE: An attractive package which includes Medical Aid, Leave and Pension Benefits is offered; details of which will be disclosed to shortlisted candidates.