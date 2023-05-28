Technologist in Creative Art and Industries

Job Description

Applications are invited for the above senior positions that have arisen in the University

Duties and Responsibilities

Maintaining, operating and repairing of equipment at the Hub.

Providing technical assistance to Incubatees.

Developing process flow diagrams for incubated projects.

Performing any other duties as assigned by the Head of Department.

Qualifications and Experience

A minimum of a BSc in Creative Art and Industrial Design or a related discipline.

Other

How to Apply

Six copies of the application letter, certified copies of certificates and CVs giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, experience, current salary, date of availability and names, e-mail addresses and telephone numbers of at least three referees should be addressed to:

The Senior Assistant Registrar,

Human Resources

Chinhoyi University of Technology,

Private Bag 7724,

CHINHOYI

Telephone No: (0267) 2129457

OR Apply online to or hr@cut.ac.zw. (Documents should be sent as a SINGLE PDF DOCUMENT)

NB: Applicants, who do not comply with the requirements, will be disqualified. Details on salary, allowances and other benefits shall be disclosed to shortlisted candidates only.

Deadline: 11 June 2023