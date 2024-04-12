Technologists: Department of Veterinary Biosciences x2

Job Description

FACULTY OF VETERINARY SCIENCE

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

A Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology or a Bachelor of Science degree in Medical Laboratory Technology, Biotechnology, Bioinformatics or Applied Biological Sciences.

Should have 5 Ordinary level passes including Mathematics AND English Language.

At least two (2) years working experience in a research/diagnostic laboratory is essential.

Be highly self-motivated.

Qualifications and Experience

Set up a laboratory for Veterinary Bioengineering programme and design practicals teaching and learning of the modules of the programmes.

Administer hands-on teaching and learning activities.

Perform industrialisation and community outreach programmes in this area.

How to Apply

Applicants must submit six (6) copies of applications. Each set of application must be accompanied by a Curriculum Vitae, giving full particulars including full name; place, date of birth, I.D, birth certificate and copies of academic and professional qualifications, all certified. Applicants must give information on experience, date of availability, telephone numbers, names and addresses of three contactable referees. Applications should be hand delivered to Office No. 123, Administration Building at the University of Zimbabwe or posted to: