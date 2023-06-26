Technology Officer (Harare)

Job Description

We are seeking to recruit an experienced Technology Officer with a minimum of 5+ years of experience incorporating at least 3 years of software development experienced gained working in a financial services firm. Experience in project management and business intelligence is a necessity. This role will report to the Chief operations Officer and applicants must be self-starters able to work alone and as part of a team.

Duties and Responsibilities

The Technology Officer will be responsible for leading the ideation and development of innovative and differentiating technical and engineering solutions that support the business strategy.

The Technology Officer will collaborate with all Operation line managers and business development & strategy leaders to drive solutions into priority captures proposals and major programs.

Qualifications and Experience

Professional Qualification CCNA or CCNP.

Master's degree in Computer Science an added advantage.

Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Business Information Management, Computer Engineering or a related field.

Should have 3 years' experience in a similar role.

Should have +5 years' experience working in a technology role in the financial services sector.

Other

How to Apply

Applicants meeting the above criteria should submit their applications together with detailed CV's and certified copies of their certificates and degree transcripts to: careers@switzview.com

Deadline: 31 June 2023

