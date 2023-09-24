Telecommunications Technician

Job Description

VICE-CHANCELLOR’S OFFICE

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

Install, configure, operate and maintain various telecommunications equipment and associated devices.

Apply technical knowledge of electronics, telecommunications, and networking principles to solve problems utilizing diagrams, schematics, engineering data and test equipment.

Qualifications and Experience

Applicants must possess a Degree in Telecommunications/Electronic Engineering or equivalent and 2 years’ post-qualification experience or HND Telecommunications or equivalent and 4 years relevant experience in a Telecommunication environment with telephony services.

Applicants must have experience in maintenance of modem PABX systems from one of the leading brands, preferably Alcatel.

Other

How to Apply

Interested and qualified persons should send one set of their application in a single pdf file clearly indicating the position being applied for in the subject line to: erecruitment@lsu.ac.zw