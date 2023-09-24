Telecommunications Technician

Pindula|Search Pindula
Lupane State University (LSU)
Sep. 28, 2023
Job Description

VICE-CHANCELLOR’S OFFICE

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Install, configure, operate and maintain various telecommunications equipment and associated devices.
  • Apply technical knowledge of electronics, telecommunications, and networking principles to solve problems utilizing diagrams, schematics, engineering data and test equipment.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Applicants must possess a Degree in Telecommunications/Electronic Engineering or equivalent and 2 years’ post-qualification experience or HND Telecommunications or equivalent and 4 years relevant experience in a Telecommunication environment with telephony services.
  • Applicants must have experience in maintenance of modem PABX systems from one of the leading brands, preferably Alcatel.

Other

How to Apply

Interested and qualified persons should send one set of their application in a single pdf file clearly indicating the position being applied for in the subject line to: erecruitment@lsu.ac.zw

The application should consist of the application letter, Curriculum Vitae giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, experience, present salary, date of availability, names, e-mail addresses and telephone numbers of at least three referees, certified copies of educational and professional certificates, birth certificate and National Identity Card.

Deadline: 28 September 2023

The university was established through an act of the Zimbabwe parliament in 2004 and opened its doors to 14 pioneer students in the faculty of Agricultural Sciences in August 2005. Is located in Lupane, a small town just off the main highway between Bulawayo and Victoria Falls.

CONTACT

Main Campus: P.O Box 170 Lupane, Along Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Highway, ZimbabwePhone : +263 (081) 2856488,2856558, 2856271, 2856390

Fax: +263 (081) 2856393

Bulawayo Campus: 2nd Floor CBZ Building Fife Street & 10th Avenue,Bulawayo, ZimbabwePhone : +263 29 73770-1, 63546, 64458Fax : +263 29 62436

Email: info@lsu.ac.zw

