Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates for the above mentioned post.

The Telephonist is responsible for receiving and making calls on behalf of the University, directing calls, transferring calls to appropriate extensions, providing general information and performing receptionist duties. The Telephonist creates a professional and courteous first impression for the University.

Duties and Responsibilities

Welcome and direct visitors as needed.

Answer, screen and direct incoming calls to appropriate personnel or department.

Computer literacy is a must.

Able to work under pressure with minimum supervision.

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills.

Good organisational skills.

Ability to handle confidential matters.

Basic knowledge of office software like MS Office.

Qualifications and Experience

Five (5) Ordinary level passes including English Language.

A National Certificate in Secretarial Studies.

One (1) year previous experience as a switchboard operator or receptionist.

Other

How to Apply

Soft copies in a single continuous PDF file of each of the following: application letter, certified copies of educational and professional certificates, national identity card, birth certificate and curriculum vitae giving full personal particulars including full name, place and date of birth, qualifications and previous employment and experience, present salary, date of availability, telephone number, email address, names and addresses of three eferees including email addresses should be sent to: human.resources@gsu.ac.zw or hand delivered to: