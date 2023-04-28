Pindula
Old Mutual Zimbabwe

Teller

Old Mutual Zimbabwe
Apr. 28, 2023
Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above post.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Ensures transactions such as the opening and closing of accounts are carried out, while strictly adhering to security procedures.
  • Provides clients with information on products offered by the society.
  • Issues necessary forms on request and helps clients in completing them.
  • Responds to client queries. 
  • Carries out any other duties as delegated by the Senior Teller.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Bachelor Of Business.
  • Critical Thinking, Customer Service, Querying, Treating Customers Fairly (TCF).

Other

How to Apply

To Apply use Link: https://oldmutual.wd3.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/Old_Mutual_Careers/job/Teller---Hauna_JR-37634?locationCountry=db69eabc446c11de98360015c5e6daf6 

Dealine: 28 April 2023

Old Mutual Zimbabwe

Old Mutual is a premium African financial services organisation that offers a broad spectrum of financial solutions to retail and corporate customers across key market segments. The lines of business include Life and Savings, Property and Casualty, Asset Management and Banking and Lending.

