Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above post.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Ensures transactions such as the opening and closing of accounts are carried out, while strictly adhering to security procedures.
- Provides clients with information on products offered by the society.
- Issues necessary forms on request and helps clients in completing them.
- Responds to client queries.
- Carries out any other duties as delegated by the Senior Teller.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor Of Business.
- Critical Thinking, Customer Service, Querying, Treating Customers Fairly (TCF).
Other
How to Apply
To Apply use Link: https://oldmutual.wd3.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/Old_Mutual_Careers/job/Teller---Hauna_JR-37634?locationCountry=db69eabc446c11de98360015c5e6daf6
Dealine: 28 April 2023