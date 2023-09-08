Pindula|Search Pindula
NMB Bank Limited

Teller (Victoria Fall)

NMB Bank Limited
Sep. 08, 2023
Job Description

Are you a motivated and results-oriented individual looking for a career in banking? NMB Bank is hiring a bank Teller.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Accept and credit cash deposits into customers' accounts.
  • Disburse cash payments from relevant accounts to clients within agreed limits and timeframes.
  • Reconcile daily cash position for forward transmission and safe keeping.
  • Observe accuracy and precision on all cash transactions.
  • Efficiently attend to customers timeously and in a courteous manner.
  • Maintain engagements with clients to ensure clients access full spectrum of services and products offered by the Bank.
  • Adhere to MB bank Process flows to enhance efficiency and service delivery.
  • Maintain confidentiality of all transactions and MB affairs at all times.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Bachelor of Commerce degree/ Full IOBZ.
  • Minimum of 3 years' experience.
  • Telling expertise.
  • Computer literacy.
  • Customer centric.
  • Good Interpersonal and problem solving skills.
  • Team player.
  • Strong research skills.
  • Report writing skills.
  • Technical cash handling skills.

Other

How to Apply

Suitable candidates are invited to submit their applications to: recruitment@nmbz.co.zw

Deadline: 08 September 2023

NMB Bank Limited

The bank was registered as an Accepting House under the Banking Act [Chapter 24:20] in June 1993 and was converted into a commercial bank in December 1999. The bank commenced commercial banking business in July 2000.

Address: 9 Plymouth Road,Southerton, Harare

Group email: southertonBranch@nmbz.co.zw

Website: https://nmbz.co.zw/

