Teller (Victoria Fall)
NMB Bank Limited
Job Description
Are you a motivated and results-oriented individual looking for a career in banking? NMB Bank is hiring a bank Teller.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Accept and credit cash deposits into customers' accounts.
- Disburse cash payments from relevant accounts to clients within agreed limits and timeframes.
- Reconcile daily cash position for forward transmission and safe keeping.
- Observe accuracy and precision on all cash transactions.
- Efficiently attend to customers timeously and in a courteous manner.
- Maintain engagements with clients to ensure clients access full spectrum of services and products offered by the Bank.
- Adhere to MB bank Process flows to enhance efficiency and service delivery.
- Maintain confidentiality of all transactions and MB affairs at all times.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor of Commerce degree/ Full IOBZ.
- Minimum of 3 years' experience.
- Telling expertise.
- Computer literacy.
- Customer centric.
- Good Interpersonal and problem solving skills.
- Team player.
- Strong research skills.
- Report writing skills.
- Technical cash handling skills.
Other
How to Apply
Suitable candidates are invited to submit their applications to: recruitment@nmbz.co.zw
Deadline: 08 September 2023
Generate a Whatsapp MessageFeedback
NMB Bank Limited
Browse Jobs
The bank was registered as an Accepting House under the Banking Act [Chapter 24:20] in June 1993 and was converted into a commercial bank in December 1999. The bank commenced commercial banking business in July 2000.
Address: 9 Plymouth Road,Southerton, Harare
Group email: southertonBranch@nmbz.co.zw
Website: https://nmbz.co.zw/
Related Jobs
CBZ Bank Limited
Loan Officers x2
Deadline:
EmpowerBank Limited
Loans Officer (Harare)
Deadline:
Mukuru
Branch Teller (Contract)
Deadline:
Mukuru
Booth Tellers (Contract)
Deadline: