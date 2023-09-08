Teller (Victoria Fall)

Job Description

Are you a motivated and results-oriented individual looking for a career in banking? NMB Bank is hiring a bank Teller.

Duties and Responsibilities

Accept and credit cash deposits into customers' accounts.

Disburse cash payments from relevant accounts to clients within agreed limits and timeframes.

Reconcile daily cash position for forward transmission and safe keeping.

Observe accuracy and precision on all cash transactions.

Efficiently attend to customers timeously and in a courteous manner.

Maintain engagements with clients to ensure clients access full spectrum of services and products offered by the Bank.

Adhere to MB bank Process flows to enhance efficiency and service delivery.

Maintain confidentiality of all transactions and MB affairs at all times.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor of Commerce degree/ Full IOBZ.

Minimum of 3 years' experience.

Telling expertise.

Computer literacy.

Customer centric.

Good Interpersonal and problem solving skills.

Team player.

Strong research skills.

Report writing skills.

Technical cash handling skills.

Other

How to Apply

Suitable candidates are invited to submit their applications to: recruitment@nmbz.co.zw

Deadline: 08 September 2023