Tellers (Harare)
Job Description
We have new and exciting opportunities for Booth Tellers to join the Mukuru team in Zimbabwe.
The main purpose of this role is to provide remittance disbursement services in a professional and efficient manner.
The Booth Teller reports directly to the Booth Supervisor.
This position is responsible for processing remittance transactions in an accurate and professional way. They are required to carry out remittance operations in a legally compliant manner by checking the integrity of the documents provided and identifying potential fraudulent documents.
Internal Liaison takes place with the Booth staff. External liaison takes place with external customers.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Process remittance transactions accurately.
- Ensure correct and valid documentation is provided by customers in order to ensure legal compliance.
- Manage own stock to ensure accurate balancing.
- Provide customer support.
- Maintain current knowledge of foreign exchange.
- Uphold the company brand.
- Manage own professional and self-development.
Qualifications and Experience
- Grade 12 / or equivalent (Essential).
- Mukuru Forex Consultant training course (Essential).
- Must remain current and competent by passing tests and assignments (Essential).
- Understanding and speaking of relevant local language (Essential).
- 1 year Customer Service Consultant experience (Essential).
- Cash handling experience (Desirable).
- Knowledge of foreign currencies.
- Knowledge of FICA regulations.
- Knowledge of exchange control regulations.
Additional Skills:
- Computer skills.
- Telephone skills.
- Verbal and written communication skills.
- Organizational & administrative skills.
- Attention to detail.
Other
How to Apply
Click HERE To Apply.
Mukuru
Mukuru is an Africa-based Fintech company that gives the emerging consumer access to affordable and reliable financial services. Our foundation is built on international money transfers – helping you to move money into, out of, and around Africa. Whether you are sending cash for instant collection or topping up a bank account or mobile wallet, it has never been easier. From this base we’ve grown to provide a broad range of services to answer all the financial needs of our customers. Harare
Website: https://www.mukuru.com/zw/