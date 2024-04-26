Temporary Full-Time Lecturer: Department of Chemical Sciences

Teaching – the incumbent is expected to teach or deliver lectures in accordance to the Department and or Faculty guidelines and standards.

University Service – the incumbent should participate in all Department, Faculty and University activities such as attending meetings, training workshops, conferences and seminars, among others.

Research – the incumbent is expected to engage in active research in his/her area of specialization which benefits both the students and the University.

Innovations – leading to tangible products and services.

Industrialization –through commercialization of products.

Duties and Responsibilities

The candidate must be capable of supervising both undergraduate and postgraduate students’ research work, assess students on Work Related Learning and should be able to supervise students’ research work and must be able to teach following modules at undergraduate level:

Physical Chemistry.

Organic Chemistry.

Analytical Chemistry.

Inorganic Chemistry.

NB: Midlands State University is an equal opportunities employer. In the interest of promoting gender parity, female candidates are encouraged to apply.

Qualifications and Experience

Must have a first degree in Chemistry, Chemical Technology or related field with at least a 2.1 pass.

Must have MSc in Chemistry or related field.

A PhD in Chemistry or related field is an added advantage.

Teaching experience at a tertiary institution is an added advantage.

Publications in Scopus Indexed journals in Chemistry or related field is an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Applicants must submit certified copies of certificates, transcripts, national identification and Curriculum Vitae giving full personal particulars including full names, date of birth, qualifications, experience, present salary, date of availability, contact details, names and addresses of three referees addressed to the Deputy Registrar – Human Resource

The application pack should be sent as a single merged pdf file to email address: academicrecruitment@staff.msu.ac.zw

The subject line should be labelled with the post being applied for.

NB: Only short-listed candidates will be communicated to.

