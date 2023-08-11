Zimbabwe Elections 2023
Tender clerk (Harare)
Satewave Technologies
Job Description
Preparing and submitting Tender documents.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Receive,process, and track all incoming Tenders and Alerts.
- Take ownership of internal tender/ outcome tracking system.
- Maintain all tendering/ response portals with up to date company information.
- Organize and arrange meetings/ events attendance and bid calendars/ diaries.
Qualifications and Experience
- A degree in Supply chain or equivalent.
- Should be below 25 years of age.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates to send their Cvs on: talentpool@satewave.com
Deadline: 20 August 2023
Satewave Technologies
Satewave Technologies is an integrated Zimbabwean construction technology services company, operating in the telecommunications, electrical, civil construction sectors and is the ZTE Accredited business partner for ZTE mobile phones in Zimbabwe. Satewave offers a range of expert contracting services to both public and private sector customers.
Phone number: +263-4-443876, +263-777267267, +263-782968968
