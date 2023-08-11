Pindula|Search Pindula
Satewave Technologies

Tender clerk (Harare)

Satewave Technologies
Aug. 20, 2023
Job Description

Preparing and submitting Tender documents.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Receive,process, and track all incoming Tenders and Alerts.
  • Take ownership of internal tender/ outcome tracking system.
  • Maintain all tendering/ response portals with up to date company information.
  • Organize and arrange meetings/ events attendance and bid calendars/ diaries.

Qualifications and Experience

  • A degree in Supply chain or equivalent.
  • Should be below 25 years of age.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates to send their Cvs on: talentpool@satewave.com

Deadline: 20 August 2023

Satewave Technologies

Satewave Technologies is an integrated Zimbabwean construction technology services company, operating in the telecommunications, electrical, civil construction sectors and is the ZTE Accredited business partner for ZTE mobile phones in Zimbabwe. Satewave offers a range of expert contracting services to both public and private sector customers.

Phone number: +263-4-443876, +263-777267267, +263-782968968

Email: operation@satewave.com; ztedevice@satewave.com

