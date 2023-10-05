Tender clerk (Harare)

Job Description

We are thrilled to announce a rewarding opportunity for talented individuals like yourself to join our esteemed organization and contribute to our continued growth and success. Satewave Technologies is a reputable company committed to delivering high-quality services and products to our valued clients. As a Tender Clerk, you will play a vital role in our procurement process, ensuring accuracy, efficiency, and compliance with tender requirements.

Duties and Responsibilities

Assist in the preparation and submission of tender documents, ensuring compliance with all requirements and deadlines.

Coordinate with various internal departments to gather the necessary information and supporting documents for tender submissions.

Conduct research to identify potential tender opportunities and maintain a comprehensive database of tender listings.

Collaborate with team members to review and evaluate tender documents, identifying any discrepancies or areas for improvement.

Assist in the organization and management of tender-related documentation, maintaining proper record-keeping practices.

Monitor and track the progress of tender submissions, ensuring timely follow-up and communication with relevant stakeholders.

Stay updated on industry trends, regulations, and best practices related to tendering processes.

Qualifications and Experience

A Degree in Supply Chain Management or equivalent; additional relevant certifications or qualifications are a plus.

Prior experience in a similar role.

Strong attention to detail and ability to work with complex documentation and tender requirements.

Excellent organizational and time management skills to meet multiple deadlines.

Proficient computer skills, including MS Office Suite and tender management software.

Effective communication and interpersonal skills to collaborate with internal teams and external stakeholders.

Ability to maintain confidentiality and handle sensitive information with discretion.

Other

How to Apply

Send Detailed CV and application letter to: talentpool@satewave.com

Deadline: 06 October 2023