Terminal & Grounds Supervisor (Bulawayo)

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned post. Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo International Airport.

Reports to: Airport Manager.

Duties and Responsibilities

Ensures the Terminal Buildings are clean.

Ensures the availability of water supply in the Terminal Buildings.

Ensures that Airport grounds and roads are cleaned and maintained.

Conducts daily inspections of the Terminal Building and Airport grounds.

Reports any faults in the Terminal Building to the Amenities Officer.

Ensures that all masonry work is carried out timeously.

Ensures that flower gardens and pots are maintained.

Ensures that all works are carried out within the approved budget to ensure effective budgetary control within the department.

Plans, schedules and implements Airport grounds maintenance works such as grass cutting, clearing of anti-hills, bush clearing, roads markings and signs.

Ensures availability of passenger trolleys at all times.

Supervises General Hands and Terminal Services Assistants.

Supervises Technicians and monitors contractors working at the Airport.

Produces daily, weekly, monthly, quarterly and annual reports.

Qualifications and Experience

National Diploma in Civil Engineering discipline and at least five (5) years of experience in building and maintenance services. Or

Class one (1) Journeyman Certificate from Manpower Development with at least three (3) years of practical experience;

Qualification in supervisory management is an added advantage Clean Class 4 Driver’s license is a must.

Computer skills.

Knowledge of landscaping skills.

Interested qualified candidates should submit their application letters with detailed CVs, and copies of academic and professional certificates