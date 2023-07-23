Terminal & Grounds Supervisor (Bulawayo)
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned post. Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo International Airport.
Reports to: Airport Manager.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Ensures the Terminal Buildings are clean.
- Ensures the availability of water supply in the Terminal Buildings.
- Ensures that Airport grounds and roads are cleaned and maintained.
- Conducts daily inspections of the Terminal Building and Airport grounds.
- Reports any faults in the Terminal Building to the Amenities Officer.
- Ensures that all masonry work is carried out timeously.
- Ensures that flower gardens and pots are maintained.
- Ensures that all works are carried out within the approved budget to ensure effective budgetary control within the department.
- Plans, schedules and implements Airport grounds maintenance works such as grass cutting, clearing of anti-hills, bush clearing, roads markings and signs.
- Ensures availability of passenger trolleys at all times.
- Supervises General Hands and Terminal Services Assistants.
- Supervises Technicians and monitors contractors working at the Airport.
- Produces daily, weekly, monthly, quarterly and annual reports.
Qualifications and Experience
- National Diploma in Civil Engineering discipline and at least five (5) years of experience in building and maintenance services. Or
- Class one (1) Journeyman Certificate from Manpower Development with at least three (3) years of practical experience;
- Qualification in supervisory management is an added advantage Clean Class 4 Driver’s license is a must.
- Computer skills.
- Knowledge of landscaping skills.
Other
How to Apply
Interested qualified candidates should submit their application letters with detailed CVs, and copies of academic and professional certificates to:
The Human Resources and Admin Director
Airports Company of Zimbabwe (Private) Limited
3rd level, International Building
Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport
Harare
NB: Female candidates are encouraged to apply for all positions.
Deadline: 28 July 2023Generate a Whatsapp Message
Airports Company Of Zimbabwe (Private) Limited
CAAZ manages and develops eight airports in Zimbabwe, offering direct and fast access to the country's tourist resort areas. R G Mugabe International Airport is an international gateway into the capital city of Harare, the hub of commercial activity in the country.