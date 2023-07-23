Pindula|Search Pindula
Airports Company Of Zimbabwe (Private) Limited

Terminal & Grounds Supervisor (Bulawayo)

Airports Company Of Zimbabwe (Private) Limited
Jul. 28, 2023
Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned post. Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo International Airport.

Reports to: Airport Manager.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Ensures the Terminal Buildings are clean.
  • Ensures the availability of water supply in the Terminal Buildings.
  • Ensures that Airport grounds and roads are cleaned and maintained.
  • Conducts daily inspections of the Terminal Building and Airport grounds.
  • Reports any faults in the Terminal Building to the Amenities Officer.
  • Ensures that all masonry work is carried out timeously.
  • Ensures that flower gardens and pots are maintained.
  • Ensures that all works are carried out within the approved budget to ensure effective budgetary control within the department.
  • Plans, schedules and implements Airport grounds maintenance works such as grass cutting, clearing of anti-hills, bush clearing, roads markings and signs.
  • Ensures availability of passenger trolleys at all times.
  • Supervises General Hands and Terminal Services Assistants.
  • Supervises Technicians and monitors contractors working at the Airport.
  • Produces daily, weekly, monthly, quarterly and annual reports.

Qualifications and Experience

  • National Diploma in Civil Engineering discipline and at least five (5) years of experience in building and maintenance services. Or
  • Class one (1) Journeyman Certificate from Manpower Development with at least three (3) years of practical experience;
  • Qualification in supervisory management is an added advantage Clean Class 4 Driver’s license is a must.
  • Computer skills.
  • Knowledge of landscaping skills.

Other

How to Apply

Interested qualified candidates should submit their application letters with detailed CVs, and copies of academic and professional certificates to:

The Human Resources and Admin Director

Airports Company of Zimbabwe (Private) Limited

3rd level, International Building

Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport

Harare

NB: Female candidates are encouraged to apply for all positions.

Deadline: 28 July 2023

Airports Company Of Zimbabwe (Private) Limited

CAAZ manages and develops eight airports in Zimbabwe, offering direct and fast access to the country's tourist resort areas. R G Mugabe International Airport is an international gateway into the capital city of Harare, the hub of commercial activity in the country.

