Zimbabwe Elections 2023
Terms of Reference for the position of Lead Technical Proposal Writer for Oxfam – SAF Cluster
Job Description
The Scottish Government is looking to finance an organisation for the ‘ Design and administration of International Development Equalities Programme Women and Girls Fund’ up to the value of £5.25 millions across Zambia, Malawi and Rwanda. It is a commercial tender opportunity with deadline 29th September 2023. The Scottish Government is seeking a suitably qualified and experienced Service Provider to undertake the design, development, and delivery of a Women and Girls Fund (WGF). The overall aim of the fund is to provide appropriately targeted, direct funding to support women and girls, with the advancement of gender equality and the rights of women and girls as a principal objective in the three partner countries.
PURPOSE OF THE ASSIGNMENT
The overall purpose of this assignment is to develop a compelling technical proposal and relevant annex for the Design and Administration of International Development Equalities Programme Women and Girls Fund funded by the Scottish Government. The consultant will be responsible for lead writing and document design and will engage with a number of stakeholders, including fundraisers, technical advisors, management, Oxfam country teams and in-country partners.
The consultant will bring to the programme design and writing process a thorough understanding of gender justice; core strengthening of Women’s Right Organisations and participatory approaches.
They will also have a demonstrably successful background in developing bids for competitive commercial tender opportunities, preferably from Scottish Government or FCDO.
The consultant may be required to take part in a series of consultations to facilitate Oxfam and partners’ reviewing, analysing, and prioritising of activities for the programme and working out the required draft budget to implement these activities.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Leading the coordination of bid writing with Head of Programmes, Head of Gender Justice, MEAL Coordinator, Country Finance Manager, Policy, Influencing and Media Manager, Funding Coordinator and other staff as necessary; managing the full bid writing process, through to finalization and submission under the guidance of Oxfam Bid Manager;
- Reviewing of the final document and incorporating feedback and suggestions during different versions of the bid; guiding and chasing all necessary content contributors as needed, reviewing all content and ensuring that the overall documents tell a consistent and clear story while speaking to the priorities of the call and aligning with its requirements.
Specific tasks to be performed:
- Lead on development and writing of the technical proposal narrative and assist in budgeting as needed, to produce high-quality content tailored to evaluation criteria.
- Manage the process of writing the bid including content and correcting/improving technical content, take information provided by individual contributors (technical or otherwise) in the bid team and build it into a consistent proposal with ‘one voice’.
- Identify and tailor any available pre-written content including secondary data and analysis.
- Work with Oxfam’s subcontractors to gather information to strengthen the proposal.
- Contribute to the commercial sections of the proposal, particularly areas related to Value for Money and the Payment by Result mechanism.
- Review all the wording in the proposal and ensure the finished product is a strong sales document.
Qualifications and Experience
- Demonstrably successful background in writing market system development proposals for international institutional donors, with prior experience with Scottish Government or FCDO.
- Technical expertise in gender justice.
- Experience working with Oxfam’s priorities, with a knowledge of Oxfam processes in business development desired.
- Excellent speaking, reading and writing skills in English and ability to present ideas and concepts effectively and persuasively.
EXPECTED DELIVERABLES AND TIMEFRAME:
- Technical proposal narrative, integrating inputs from Oxfam country and regional teams and consortium partners.
- Relevant annexes as per donor requirements.
LINES OF COMMUNICATION:
- The consultant will work under direct responsibility of the Business Development Manager and in close communication with the Bid Manager and Funding Leads.
DURATION:
- The estimated input of the consultant is 20 days. The assignment is expected to start in August 2023 and be finalised by 29th September 2023. The consultant will be working remotely but expected to attend an in-person design workshop in Zambia or Malawi.
- The appointment of a Lead Proposal Writer is subject to availability of funding for the proposal development.
DAILY FEE:
- TBC. Payments will be based on actual working days.
Other
How to Apply
Please send the documents below to: Zimtenders@oxfam.org.uk, copying PKayira@oxfam.org.uk and ESilwimba@oxfam.org.uk
As part of your online application, please upload the following documents:
- Curriculumvitae.
- Cover letter, that includes understanding of the assignment and proposed methodology (max 2 pages).
- Indicated work timeline and financial proposal.
- Sample/ extract of a winning proposal that applicant has won previously.
NB: Interviews will be conducted online in August. All offers will be subject to satisfactory references and appropriate screening checks, which can include criminal records and terrorism finance checks and is compliant to the Inter Agency Misconduct Disclosure Scheme.
Deadline: 20 August 2023Generate a Whatsapp Message
Oxfam
Oxfam is a British-founded confederation of 21 independent charitable organizations focusing on the alleviation of global poverty, founded in 1942 and led by Oxfam International.