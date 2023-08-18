Terms of Reference for the position of Lead Technical Proposal Writer for Oxfam – SAF Cluster

Job Description

The Scottish Government is looking to finance an organisation for the ‘ Design and administration of International Development Equalities Programme Women and Girls Fund’ up to the value of £5.25 millions across Zambia, Malawi and Rwanda. It is a commercial tender opportunity with deadline 29th September 2023. The Scottish Government is seeking a suitably qualified and experienced Service Provider to undertake the design, development, and delivery of a Women and Girls Fund (WGF). The overall aim of the fund is to provide appropriately targeted, direct funding to support women and girls, with the advancement of gender equality and the rights of women and girls as a principal objective in the three partner countries.

PURPOSE OF THE ASSIGNMENT

The overall purpose of this assignment is to develop a compelling technical proposal and relevant annex for the Design and Administration of International Development Equalities Programme Women and Girls Fund funded by the Scottish Government. The consultant will be responsible for lead writing and document design and will engage with a number of stakeholders, including fundraisers, technical advisors, management, Oxfam country teams and in-country partners.