Territory Lead x2

Job Description

Developing assigned territory through optimisation of subscriber additions, revenue growth, network availability, active customer numbers and increase Share of Gross Additions (SOGA) to achieve set portfolio targets through account development, sales and key account management.

Duties and Responsibilities

Identifying potential business in line with given targets.Prepare and make presentations to potential customers, distributors/cold calling.

Negotiating and closing the sale.Territory field sales for devices, primary sales, simcards and overlay services to increase usage and uptake of business products and services.

Analyse channel performance against potential to determine sales opportunities and set targets for sales consultants, BAs, Technical Assistants, Franchise Network, BA and GK owners.

Achieves sales and distribution expansion targets through increase in number of outlets in existing and new geographies.

Solicits for new business by conducting market assessment surveys and identifying leads in allocated territory.

Ensure POS distribution according to the territory distribution map.

Formulates the account development growth plans and objectives per key account.Initiates and motivates reviews of trading terms when needed to ensure customer retention through loyalty programmes.

Track and monitor base station performance to observe and respond to changes in the performance trends to maximize business ROI.

Scans and analyses the environment within the territory to detect competitor activities, customer preferences, subscriber behaviour and trends.

Recommends push strategies to maintain and grow market share.Extracts and formulates territorial sales plan from the Area manager’s plan.

Monitors product and promotional material availability in all Econet channels that fall in the entire territory (Retailers, Distributors, Containers, Dealers and Vendors).Engages customers to implement trade and product based promotions and exhibitions.

Recruits and capacitates Brand Ambassadors.Ensures SHE Policy, Wellness Programs and Statutory requirements are complied with within the territory or section, including compliance of contractors, suppliers and dealers.

Monitors shop activities within the area ensuring compliance to stock management policies.

Trains staff, or arranges for the training of staff in the understanding and compliance of business rules and regulations.

Ensure all cost are within the stipulated budget and suggest initiatives to manage costs.

Ensure adherence to POTRAZ and Local Authority legal requirements.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor's Degree.

2 Years Industry Experience.

Other

How to Apply

To Apply Use Link: https://recruitment.econet.co.zw/job/territory-lead-x2/

Deadline: 21 May 2023