Test Automation Engineer (M/F) x20

Job Description
We are looking for Test Automation Engineer profiles / CVs to pass on to our clients for their future recruitment campaigns.
Employment type: Permanent contract - Fixed-term contract - Freelance
Region: Bulawayo - Harare - Manicaland - Mashonaland Central - Mashonaland East - Mashonaland West - Masvingo - Matabeleland North - Matabeleland South - Midlands - International
Duties and Responsibilities
- Develop, maintain, and execute automation tests.
- Develop and maintain test automation architecture and frameworks.
- Write complex scripts in one or more programming languages.
- Ensure scalability of automation and Continuous Integration across the solution.
- Assist in analysis and piloting of best-in-class automation testing tools and propose commission and use to relevant stakeholders.
- Design and develop strategic automated tests while maintaining and enhancing frameworks and test tools.
- Reviews specifications to determine software engineering requirements and design solutions meets design input.
- Estimates for software modules under development.
- Integrating automated tests with CI/CD builds.
- Follow the internal software quality process during design and implementation phase.
- Provides support with the development software verification activities through the design and implementation of software module, class and method level tests.
- Create a respectful work environment where you advocate for your team, create accountability and recognize accomplishments.
- Provide timely feedback to encourage success, ensure accountability and connect opportunities for your associates development.
- Promote and build a diverse and cohesive team to accomplish objectives and align associates skills to fill gaps.
- Opportunities to work in projects involving latest technologies & trends.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelors degree in Software Engineering or related.
- 5+ year work experience of software testing and/ or software quality assurance.
- Experience with scripting tools such as Python, Shell Scripting, JavaScript etc.
- Experience in automating integration testing and of UI using scripts, API, Mobile.
- Experience automating integration tests for RESTful APIs.
- Knowledge about any relational database (Mysql, Oracle etc) and should be able to frame and execute queries.
- Strong knowledge of object oriented programming, along with requisite coding and debugging skills.
- Practical experience in creating/ improving frameworks for test automation.
- Experience using version control (Git), defect tracking systems.
- Should be have demonstrated knowledge in CI/ CD (Gitlab, Jenkins) and RDBMS, SQL queries.
- Familiar in working with Linux and Windows Operating Systems.
- Developing a Web Based Application Test Plan, Test Strategy, Test Scenarios, Test Cases, and Traceability Matrix.
- Adopt innovative technologies and best practices to solve complicated challenges.
- Ability to learn new technologies, improve skills and develop yourself.
Key Skills:
- CVS; MYSQL; SHELL; GITLAB; ORACLE; JAVASCRIPT; PYTHON; GIT; MATRIX; JENKINS; LINUX; SQL; API
Other
How to Apply
Deadline: 30 June 2023
